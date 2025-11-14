CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell admits it would be ‘incredibly disappointing’ to let second-placed Luctonians close the gap on the league leaders when they visit Taunton Titans tomorrow in National League Two West (3pm).
The Cherry and Whites head to Somerset with a perfect 45 points from their nine outings, and with an eight-point lead over their nearest rivals who were beaten last Saturday by Hinckley.
Last weekend saw Camborne battle back from 18-10 down at half-time to see off mid-table Hornets courtesy of 33 unanswered points.
Kessell said: “Hornets are a decent team and they put us under some decent pressure which is quite nice and allowed us to look within ourselves and come out of it on the right side.
“We stuck to our systems which allowed us to get the desired outcome and make it nine from nine.”
Taunton have had a mixed start with three wins and six defeats, but Kessell knows it’s not an easy place to get a result, and wants them to ensure their eight-point advantage over Luctonians stays intact.
He said: “There were points last season where we slipped up which you can’t afford to do if you want to get to the top.
“Last year we went up to Taunton and dropped a couple of points in a draw, but we were quite fortunate that Luctonians lost last weekend.
“It’s imperative we maintain that gap as it’d be incredibly disappointing to give them the opportunity to reduce the gap so quickly.”
He continued: “I’ve always viewed Taunton as a big team, so it’s always exciting going up there to what’s a nice place to play at.
“I’m sure they’d say themselves that they haven’t quite hit the high notes how they’d have liked, but sometimes that makes them a much more dangerous beast.
“With us coming to town they’ll be keen to take our scalp, but it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to so hopefully we can get the result on the day.”
Camborne make two alterations from the Hornets clash with defence coach Josh Matavesi resting an injury which means a rare start for Will Hennessy at inside-centre, while No.8 Aden Brassington makes a first appearance of the season in place of prop Tommy-Lee Southworth.
Brassington’s inclusion means Jack Andrew goes to the front of the scrum, while Adam Hughes lines up alongside AJ Hussell in the second-row. Harry Larkins returns to the bench after injury.
Kessell said: “We’ve got two changes this week.
“Josh (Matavesi) is out with a slight niggle and with some massive games coming up in the next few weeks, we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks.
“But Will is more than capable at this level as he’s shown before, and tomorrow is the perfect kind of game for him.
“It’s also great to have Aden back in the first team squad.
“He’s a massive character and is in for his ball-carrying ability, and he’s itching to get back into it, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.
“The other thing I’d like to say a massive congratulations to Kyle Moyle and his partner Lisa on the birth of their child this week.
“The commitment from everybody is unbelievable as shown by the fact he’s coming up to Taunton to play tomorrow.”
CAMBORNE at Taunton Titans: Kyle Moyle, Frankie Nowell, Connor Gilbert, Will Hennessy, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; Adam Hughes, AJ Hussell; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Aden Brassington. Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Will Tanswell, Harry Larkins.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.