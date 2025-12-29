By Martin Symons at The Recreation Ground, Camborne
RODDA’S MILK CUP (FRIDAY)
Camborne 24 Redruth 42
CAMBORNE were unable to wrestle the Rodda’s Milk Cup from the hands of their local rivals as Redruth came on strong in the final quarter to retain the trophy.
In front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd of more than 2,500, both teams gave opportunities to their wider squad players who served up an entertaining ten-try encounter.
Before kick-off a minute’s silence was observed in memory of former Camborne and Cornwall President David Roberts.
With first use of the slope, the Cherry and Whites built up a 17-7 interval lead. Centre Max Jenkin, wing Pete Davison and hooker Ben Smith crossed for tries with Rory O’Kane adding a conversion. In reply for Redruth, fly-half Dean Wills converted his own score.
Early in the second half, flanker Jordan Nicholls touched down to round off a sweeping handling move with fly-half O’Kane adding the extras for 24-7. The visitors duly responded with a Jarrod Hambly try converted by Wills to cut the deficit.
With both coaches emptying their benches it was the visitors who took charge to clinch victory. Quickfire touchdowns from Sam James and Luke Young, which were both improved by Wills, enabled Redruth to take a narrow 28-24 lead.
Inside the last 10 minutes a try from a length of the field run by lock Mawgan Osborne converted by Wills saw the Reds a score clear, and late on they added further gloss with a Rowan Lawrence effort improved by Matt Bonds.
Camborne – Tries: Jenkin, Davison, Smith, Nicholls; Convs: O’Kane 2; Pens: N/A; Redruth – Tries: Wills, Hambly, James, Young, Osborne, Lawrence; Convs: Wills (5), Bonds; Pens: N/A.
