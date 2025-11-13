THE second-round of the 2025/26 Cornwall Intermediate Cup took place on Saturday with sides vying it out to reach the last 16.
Eight sides from the East made it through including three St Division One outfits in Boscastle, Pensilva and St Teath.
Boscastle made the lengthy trip down to Premier Division West strugglers Ludgvan and ran out 5-1 winners with Jake Dickinson named man-of-the-match.
Jordan Blanchard put the Castle ahead in the 21st minute before Sam Haddy (30) and Rocco Reynolds (35) extended the advantage by the break.
Olly Edwards made it four seven minutes into the second half, and although Logan Curnow pulled one back on 79 minutes, Boscastle restored their four-goal advantage within a minute through Dan Capstick.
St Teath welcomed former South West Peninsula League side Mullion and emerged winners on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Bryn Sturdy and Adam Sleep netted for the North Cornwall side with Harry Blatch and Ben Matthews replying for the Seagulls.
A close shoot-out ensued, but St Teath took the honours, 5-4.
Pensilva saw off fellow Division One East outfit St Newlyn East 2-0 on home soil, the goals coming via Jack Podmore (72) and Chris Snowdon (90).
Premier Division East sides Callington Town Development and North Petherwin ground their way into the third-round with away victories.
Cally headed to St Stephen and needed a 90th minute equaliser from Blake Tancock to send the tie into extra-time where they won it in the 104th minute through Evan Barnes. Cally’s first goal in the 27th minute came off a home defender before Connor Jago turned it around in the Clay Country side’s favour.
Mark Elvidge was North Petherwin’s hero as they won 2-1 at Division One East’s bottom side St Dominick.
The Badgers found the going tough at Lovells Park, and saw Kieran Gerry red-carded with the score at 0-0 after just 25 minutes, but Elvidge struck home in second half injury-time following a cross from the right.
Tyler Dudley put St Dominick ahead on the half-hour before Alfie Rowland levelled the contest five minutes after the break.
Kilkhampton were handed a home walkover by St Just, while Sticker Reserves edged a five-goal thriller at Premier Division East newcomers Looe Town.
Liam Knowles (29), Bailey Smith (35) and Derrick Lucas (43) had the villagers 3-0 up at the Barbican Sports Field before Finn Bartlett pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.
Bartlett grabbed another 12 minutes from time, but Sticker held on.
Millbrook Reserves also advanced as they won 3-1 at their Wendron United counterparts as Josh Payn grabbed a brace.
Payn and Joe Souch exchanged goals earlier in the afternoon and with just five minutes left of extra-time, Payn grabbed his second before Jamie Geraghty sealed it three minutes later.
St Austell Reserves had a tough afternoon at Premier West leaders Hayle who ran out 9-0 winners which included a hat-trick from Cam Irish.
There was just one all Premier Division West clash as Pendeen Rovers welcomed Penzance Reserves.
It was Rovers who ran out 3-1 winners with Callum George, Joseph Davies and Nick Barber on target for the villagers.
Luke Carroll pulled one back for the Magpies 16 minutes from time.
Two sides from Division One West also advanced.
Leaders Dropship thrashed league rivals West Cornwall 10-1 away from home.
Tyler Prescott helped himself to a hat-trick, Brodie Kemp added two and Fraser Harris, Liam Chinn, Rhys Allen, Marcus Johnson and Callum Pentecost were also on target. The hosts struck via sub Lee Chambers.
Troon won a nine-goal thriller at Falmouth United in extra-time.
The villagers headed to Penryn College and advanced with Marcus Grosso’s hat-trick being added to by Keir Hull and Ross Carter.
