By Kevin Marriott
WARD WILLIAMS CORNWALL SENIOR CUP SECOND-ROUND
Sticker 2 Torpoint Athletic 0
Sticker are through to the last eight of the Cornwall Senior Cup after a stunning win over Western League promotion-chasers Torpoint at Burngullow on Tuesday night.
Two second half goals from Sam Eccleston sealed a fantastic performance from the South West Peninsula League Premier West strugglers.
As Senior Cup shocks go, this result is up there with some of the biggest, given the form of both teams this season.
Torpoint boss Dean Cardew said: “It was a very disappointing evening for us, but full credit to Sticker on a deserved win.
“We couldn’t seem to get ourselves going all night and the longer the game went on the more Sticker grew in confidence and once they got their first goal, they defended for their lives and we couldn’t find a way past.
“They were always dangerous on the break and caught us once again, with another great finish. I wish them all the best in the next round.”
The tie survived a day of heavy rain but there were no goals in a scrappy first half where clear chances were at a minimum.
Freddie Chapman had Torpoint’s best effort but his shot cleared the bar.
Sticker broke the deadlock in spectacular style eight minutes after the restart when Eccleston tried his luck from 25 yards and his shot gave Torpoint keeper Ryan Rickard no chance.
Torpoint, without their top scorer Curtis Damerell due to suspension, stepped up the pressure in their search for an equaliser but Sticker defended well.
And with two minutes to go the home side doubled their lead and sealed their place in the quarter-finals with Eccleston’s second goal of the night.
Torpoint, still unbeaten in the Western League after 14 games, have now been knocked out of all four cup competitions they have been involved in – FA Cup (by Merthyr), FA Vase (Bovey Tracey), Les Phillips Cup (Ivybridge) and the Cornwall Senior Cup (Sticker).
Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Penzance beat Wendron United 3-1 with goals from Josh Magin, Charlie Young and Lewis Caspall.
The other scheduled Senior Cup tie on Tuesday – Camelford versus Bude Town – was postponed for a second time.
STICKER: Harry Ashton, Harley Simms, Jake Chafer, Owen Rosevear, Harvey Hann (capt), Fin Nancarrow, Sam Eccleston, Josh Evans, Ovo Junior, Connor Cooke, Tom Guest. Subs: Dan Hocking, Sol Wilson, Richard Edworthy, Ethan Skyba.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe, Darren Hicks, Kieran Edworthy, Joe Rapson, Callum Martindale. Subs: Sam Hepworth, Sam Pearson, Tom Payne, Adam Carter.
Man-of-the-match: Sam Eccleston.
