CALLINGTON Cricket Club have continued their recruitment drive with the signings of two Minor Counties cricketers in Jake Rowe and Matt Thompson.
Rowe, who turns out for Cornwall, and started his career at village side Pencarrow near Bodmin before joining neighbours Wadebridge, arrives from West of England Premier League (WEPL) side Chippenham where he has been for the last four seasons having also had spells at Clevedon and Midsomer Norton, the latter for three summers.
A hard-hitting middle-order batsman and steady left-arm spinner, Rowe will provide the Greens with a number of options.
Reflecting on his move, he said: “I’m delighted to be joining Callington.
“The club has exciting ambitions and a clear focus on long-term, sustainable development.
“In addition to my playing role and the opportunity to join some familiar faces, I’m looking forward to working with the club’s talented young cricketers. I hope to support their development into future county players and contribute to the continued growth and success the club has been enjoying.
Director of cricket Joe White added: “Jake is a skilful left-arm spinner and dependable middle-order batter who has consistently performed at a very high level, including being part of a WEPL Premier One title-winning side!
“As a Level Three coach with outstanding pedigree, Jake will be a massive addition to our coaching team, helping to raise standards right across the club. His playing record speaks for itself, while career best stats for Cornwall of 95 not out and 4-40 in the same game against Devon, show that he is a capable match-winner under pressure!
“We are also thrilled to see Jake returning to Cornwall to play his club cricket, bringing his talent and experience back home where it all began.”
One of the top ten run-scorers in Minor Counties history, the 33-year-old, arrives from WEPL outfit Congresbury where he averaged just under 48 over four summers, while at the same time turning out for Devon where he has averaged nearly 32 in 148 matches across all formats.
The wicket-keeper batsman started his senior career at home club Torquay and has also played in the South Wales Premier League for St Fagans and Port Talbot.
Thompson admits he’s eager to test himself in Cornish conditions, saying: “I’m really looking forward to getting amongst the group and hopefully contributing to the club’s wider ambitions on and off the pitch.
“It’s a tough league and a step out of my comfort zone, but I’m excited for the challenge.”
White added: “I’m really pleased to have completed the signing of Matt Thompson. He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time — tough, determined, and exactly the kind of character we need in our middle order.
“His experience and calm presence bring real stability to the side, and with his record as one of the top ten all-time run scorers at NCCA level, we’re adding genuine quality and proven pedigree to the team.
“On top of that, Matt is an extremely high-level coach and will be working with all of our wicket-keepers throughout the club, which will be a huge benefit for our player development.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.