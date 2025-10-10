By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS’ SECTION – ‘THE FOSSILS’
FOLLOWING the announcement of the club’s ‘Ryder Cup’ battle between the Red and Blue team on September 25, a major protest was raised regarding the actual results.
After re-scrutinising the cards, it has now been confirmed that the Red team had not won the match but that the Blue team had secured the victory with a complete reversal of the result. It was explained that thanks to some extraordinary ‘hieroglyphics’ on the cards, the unfortunate scrutineer misread the results. Rather than disqualifying the teams because the whole event was to raise money for the captain’s charity, the bragging rights were awarded to the Blue team – 24.5 to 19.5.
Serious golf matters took over the first weekend of October as Cornwall Golf Union staged their Champions of Champions event at Truro, where St Mellion were represented by Pete Mehigan and Joab Atkins.
Forty players took part with Mehigan securing the Petherick Cup.
The competition is for club handicap champions and after returning and excellent gross 78 for a nett 67 including a birdie and six pars, Mehigan was awarded the Cup by the CGU president, Martin Edwards.
Monday, October 5, then saw captain of the day Brian Pound lead his team on the short journey to China Fleet.
After their overwhelming victory on home turf, the visitors had a spring in their steps although they anticipated a serious repost from their hosts.
Although the match went the way of St Mellion, the individual match results do not convey how tough it was on the course, and few of the victors, if any, reported that they felt comfortable with their scoreline until their victory had been confirmed with a handshake.
Although the final results on the day were victory to St Mellion 6-2 and an overall 14-2 success, both legs were no easy walkovers.
Nearest the Pin winners were Nigel Coulson-Stevens for St Mellion and China Fleet’s Dave Callaghan.
Thursday, October 2, then brought the penultimate trophy event of the season, with the playing for the Ken Dare Trophy.
Playing conditions were generally excellent until a breeze developed between 11am and midday, and the course was in exemplary condition.
With so much going for the golfers, it was expected that there would be some outstanding performances, but only six players scored 36 or more and many found it very tough going, as reflected in many disappointing scores. Only five twos were scored on the day.
Top of the pile was Terence Higgins, with a superb 39, followed home by Jim McDonald with 38 and in third, Melvyn Carter, with 37, after countback.
Results: 1 Terrence Higgins – 39; 2 Jim McDonald – 38; 3 Melvyn Carter – 37; 4 David Morton – 37; 5 Sophocles – 36; 6 Allan Evans – 36.
Section Winners: GOLD: Melvyn Carter, David Morton, Allan Evans; SILVER: Jim MacDonald, Phil Cuming, James Simpson; BRONZE: Terrence Higgins, Sophocles, Allan Joel.
It is with great sadness to record that former president John Singleton, a long-time and popular member of the Fossils has passed away.
LADIES’ SECTION
Wednesday Stableford – October 1
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth – 39pts; 2 Phillippa Bown – 35; 3 Cheryl Bridgeman – 33; 4 Debbie Flanagan – 32 (c/b); 5 Glennis Wootton – 32.
Nine-hole Stableford – October 1
Results: 1 Carole Webb – 19pts; 2 Roxy Smith – 17; 3 Jenny Glover – 16.
