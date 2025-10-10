After re-scrutinising the cards, it has now been confirmed that the Red team had not won the match but that the Blue team had secured the victory with a complete reversal of the result. It was explained that thanks to some extraordinary ‘hieroglyphics’ on the cards, the unfortunate scrutineer misread the results. Rather than disqualifying the teams because the whole event was to raise money for the captain’s charity, the bragging rights were awarded to the Blue team – 24.5 to 19.5.