By Rod Davies at High House
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST (SATURDAY)
Kingsbridge 27 Saltash 22
THIS was an unusually lacklustre performance by the Ashes in a closely-contested game and although losing, they did pick up a losing bonus point.
Playing with the strong wind at their backs, Kingsbridge got off to a strong start and following a penalty, scored a converted try after five minutes.
Saltash who are still getting to grips with the standard since promotion, suffered an early injury to Tom Hoban following a penetrating burst into the Kingsbridge half after 12 minutes.
However, they came back five minutes later and some smart movement by the Ashes backs ended with right winger Will Morton touching down (7-5).
A home penalty extended their lead on 22 minutes, but Saltash battled well and surged back down the left, allowing Lewis Woolaway to finish off a good attack and cross for a try within two minutes. Jack Pritchard’s conversion put the Ashes ahead at the interval at 12-10.
Kingsbridge got off to another positive start in the second half and within two minutes were back in the lead with a try on the right wing. Their forwards were exerting some pressure and again crossed after 50 minutes.
A yellow card for the home side gave a numerical advantage to Saltash who came back to within a point on 66 minutes with a converted try by Todd Crofts.
Any chance of victory faded for the Ashes when after a penalty, Kingsbridge broke through the Ashes defence to dot down. The kick was good (27-19).
The hosts deserved their win, but a late Pritchard penalty earned a bonus point.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks; Morton, Williams, B Dover, Gamble, Crofts, Pritchard; Simmons, Jones, Honey; Hoban, Sutton; Nicks, P Eatwell (capt), Woolaway. Replacements: Nance, R Walsh, Britland.
