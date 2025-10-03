THERE is a historic occasion for Saltash RFC on Sunday as the ladies take part in their first-ever league game as they make the short trip over the Tamar Bridge to tackle Plymouth Argaum in Women’s NC 3 South West (West) (3pm).
The only started last summer and last season won the Cornwall Shield competition at Penryn back in March.
Such is in the interest at present at Moorlands Lane, joint coaches Emily Park and Anne-Marie McIntyre name a 22-strong squad and have designs on being towards the top come the spring.
Fly-half Gail Pringle co-captains the side alongside Hatti Shipp who starts on the bench, while prop Jess Pike has been named as ‘pack leader’.
SALTASH LADIES: Ayesha Slader, Lauren Bates, Leah Bates, Jo O’Reilly, Harriet Housam; Gail Pringle (co-captain), Amy Dalton; Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Jo Farina, Jess Pike; Michelle Townsend, Charlene Veitch, Rebecca Seymour, Sasha Hare, Lisa Pringle. Replacements: Eva Shepperson, Kim Pope, Maya Phipps, Caitlin Henderson, Laura Whitmore, Steph Dinnis-Davies, Hatti Shipp (co-captain).
On Saturday, the men’s first team make the short trip to Kingsbridge in Counties One Western West, and include two new signings in their matchday 18.
Jake Gamble starts on the left-wing, while Pete Britland is named amongst the replacements.
From the side that beat St Ives in their last outing on September 13, the Ashes make three changes to the starting XV.
Ryan Simmons comes in for Simon Nance at loosehead-prop while in the backs, Gamble comes in for Greg Eatwell with Billy Dover starting at inside-centre in place of Andrew Walsh.
Hooker Rob Walsh has rejoined the club on loan from Devonport Services and is named on the bench.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Steve Williams, Billy Dover, Jake Gamble, Todd Crofts, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Fin Jones, Liall Honey, Thomas Hoban, James Sutton, Axel Nicks, Phil Eatwell (capt), Lewis Woolaway. Replacements: Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Pete Britland.
