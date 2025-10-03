RICKY Pellow, one of the longest-serving members of Exeter Chiefs’ coaching staff, is to leave the club after 16 years that saw him play a central role in the team’s rise to the top of English and European rugby.
Since joining the Chiefs as skills coach in 2009, the proud Cornishman has been an integral part of the backroom team, helping guide the club through its most successful era.
During his tenure, Chiefs secured two Premiership titles in 2017 and 2020, with the latter crowned by an Investec Champions Cup victory to complete a historic double. Pellow also led the team through three domestic cup triumphs in 2014, 2019 and 2022, while nurturing young talent who would go on to star for club and country.
Announcing his departure, Pellow explained the decision was driven by a desire to spend more time with his family and explore new opportunities.
“I’ve had 16 amazing years here at the club, so it’s an emotional decision to leave but it is one that enables me and my family to experience a new adventure,” he said.
“I’ve made some unbelievable memories as a Chief. Being Cornish, I’m very family-orientated and Chiefs really has been another family to me, so it’s not just the players and the staff that I’ll miss but the supporters too. We’ve always been in it together.
“Working so closely with some great men in the playing and coaching group has really helped to shape me as a person. I’ll look back on so many moments and cherish them.
“I’d like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with and alongside. Special mention must go to Rob Baxter and Tony Rowe for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this club in the first place and also for supporting me in this decision.”
As well as shaping the senior squad, Pellow has played a pivotal role in Exeter’s academy system, working with players at Exeter College, Truro College and the University of Exeter.
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter praised Pellow’s legacy, adding: “I feel very privileged to have known Ricky, both as a person and a colleague, for as long as I have. He’s had a long association with Chiefs and through that, has had a fantastic impact on our academy too.
“I remember the days of him travelling up from Cornwall with boys that became stars for us, like Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell. He was so important to their development and the progress of several of our young players, as well as focusing on the skills development of our senior group.
“He’s led several successful cup campaigns, having a fantastic impact on the players in those teams. I’ll be disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to look for other challenges. It’s good timing for him with a young family, as he’s keen to explore other opportunities in sport.
“I’d like to sincerely wish him the best. He will always be a very important part of what Exeter Chiefs is about. I wish him and his family great success for the future.”
Pellow will take charge of his final home game against Bristol Bears on Saturday, November 22, in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
