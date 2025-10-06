By Kim Pope
WOMEN’S NC 3 SOUTH WEST (WEST)
Plymouth Argaum 0 Saltash 51
SALTASH Phoenixes’ historic afternoon ended in style as they eased past Plymouth Argaum 51-0 away from home in their first-ever league encounter.
The Cornish side had won the Cornwall Shield at Penryn back in March, but with league points available, started like a train and never looked back.
Lauren Bates opened the scoring with a wonderful try before Jo O’Reilly and two from Jess ‘Spike’ Pike took them into a comfortable 20-0 lead.
O'Reilly added another before the break which was beautifully converted by captain Gail Pringle for 27-0.
The Ashes played up the hill in the second half but still kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Flanker Sasha Hare got the first before Hatti Shipp grabbed another which was followed by with another brilliant conversion from Pringle for a 39-0 lead.
The home side had their moments but found the Phoenixes a tough nut to crack and Ayesha Slader soon found space for 44-0.
The ninth and final try went to Maya Phipps, which was converted by Leah Bates.
A club spokesperson said: “The Arguam hosted the Phoenixes beautifully well and joined us to honour our team and theirs.
“There were some excellent performances across the pitch, but it was a great way to start the season and get used to league play.”
Saltash welcome St Austell Valkyries on Sunday.
SALTASH LADIES: Ayesha Slader, Lauren Bates, Leah Bates, Jo O’Reilly, Harriet Housam, Gail Pringle (co-captain), Amy Dalton; Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Jo Farina, Jess Pike, Michelle Townsend, Charlene Veitch, Rebecca Seymour, Sasha Hare, Lisa Pringle. Replacements: Eva Shepperson, Kim Pope, Maya Phipps, Caitlin Henderson, Laura Whitmore, Steph Dinnis-Davies, Hatti Shipp (co-captain).
Tries: La Bates, O’Reilly (2), Pike (2), Hare, Shipp, Slader, Phipps; Convs: Pringle (2), Le Bates; Pens: N/A.
Forward-of-the-match: Becca Seymour; Back-of-the-match: Jo O’Reilly; Overall player-of-the-match: Amy Dalton.
