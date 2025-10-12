By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST (SATURDAY)
Saltash 35 Wiveliscombe 36
SALTASH produced a performance to mark their historic day despite losing by just a point to Wiveliscombe in a thriller at Moorlands Lane.
The pitch, which was levelled and reseeded over the summer, was used for the first time and before the game saw the ribbon cut by Gareth Murray of OMG, the new sponsors of the surface.
Saltash went into the game off the back of a close defeat at Kingsbridge and made several changes as Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Lewis Wells, Charlie Knight, Seth Jones and Greg Eatwell all came into the team with Ryan Simmons, Thomas Hoban, Axel Nicks, Phil Eatwell, Todd Crofts and Will Morton dropping out for various reasons.
The visitors began strongly and were ahead after only four minutes with a converted try.
Saltash, who gained promotion last season and are still trying to adjust to the pace and intensity of the league, gradually worked their way back into the game and were rewarded when hooker Rob Walsh forced himself over the line after 17 minutes. The conversion struck the post.
Slick movement and handling by Wiveliscombe led to a try on 26 minutes and a further one soon after when scrum-half Rich Baker burst through the Ashes defence to get the touch down which was converted for a 19-5 lead.
Saltash soon responded and full-back Ryan Cruickshanks finished a good period of pressure with a try in the corner. The conversion by Jack Pritchard from the touchline was successful but the visitors had an interval lead.
The second half saw the Ashes soon on level terms after 43 minutes with a Fin Jones try and a conversion by Pritchard, but were immediately behind again after allowing Baker to run through their defence for a second time for a try on the right wing (19-24).
Saltash then began a sustained period of attack as they gained some control of the game, and with three quick penalties by Pritchard they eased ahead with a four-point cushion.
With ten minutes left, victory was in their sights only to be dashed again with a Wiveliscombe try by Will Ruell and a Will Thorn conversion (28-29).
The game continued to be closely contested until a try by Dan Rottenbury on 76 minutes plus the added points extended the visitors’ advantage to eight points.
Saltash refused to give up without a fight and a quick move ended with Cruickshanks going over the Wiveliscombe line in the corner for Pritchard to close the lead to one point with an excellent kick (35-36).
In a thrilling finish, the Ashes could have snatched victory from a very late penalty which drifted just wide of the posts.
Although they lost, this was a very promising Ashes performance against a dangerous Wiveliscombe side that took their chances well.
With players coming back in the near future, plus a few improvements, the Ashes should be able to establish their position in the league.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Jake Gamble, Greg Eatwell, Scott Williams, Seth Jones, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells (capt), Charlie Knight, Fin Jones. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Laurie Thomson, Axel Nicks.
Tries: Walsh, Cruickshanks (2), Jones; Convs: Pritchard (3); Pens: Pritchard (3).
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Billy Dover.
