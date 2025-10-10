IT’S a busy weekend for Saltash’s three senior sides this Saturday, including the opening of the OMG pitch at Moorlands Lane.
The playing surface was redone over the summer to make the ground more level, and despite having to see their opening league match on home soil against St Ives moved to the second team pitch at Chapel Field, it is now all systems go.
The first team were edged out at Kingsbridge last Saturday, and the Ashes make six changes for a variety of reasons against Wiveliscombe (3pm).
In the pack, Simon Nance comes into the front row with hooker Rob Walsh getting his first start since rejoining on loan from Devonport Services ahead of last Saturday.
Lewis Woolaway moves from No.8 to the second-row as Thomas Hoban has failed to recover from injury, while player/coach Lewis Wells is fit again and captains the team in the absence of Phil Eatwell who was standing in the job for long-term absentee Jay Moriarty.
Charlie Knight also comes in to flanker as Axel Nicks drops out while Fin Jones switches from hooker to the back of the scrum.
The backs are also much-changed.
With Todd Crofts missing, Billy Dover switches from inside-centre to fly-half while Seth Jones comes on to the left-wing in place of Jake Gamble who drops down to the seconds.
Scott Williams’ new centre partner is the available-again Greg Eatwell, while Leo Clapham makes his debut in the absence of try-machine Will Morton on the right-wing.
Nicks and Ryan Simmons are joined on the bench by Laurie Thomson.
SALTASH v Wiveliscombe: Ryan Cruickshanks, Leo Clapham, Greg Eatwell, Scott Williams, Seth Jones, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey; James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway; Lewis Wells (capt), Charlie Knight, Fin Jones. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Laurie Thomson, Axel Nicks.
THE Seconds have several gaps in their fixture list in Counties Three Cornwall and will play just their second league game of the season at Chapel Field when they welcome Camborne School of Mines (3pm).
The Ashes won 24-19 at Hayle 20 days ago in their opener, and will hope for more of the same.
Such is the spread out nature of the games, they are next in action on November 8 and then a fortnight later.
SALTASH SECONDS v Camborne School of Mines: Ben Lawley, Tom Knight, Pete Britland, Dev Marshall, Jake Gamble, Pete Harrigan, Brett Jennison; Ewan McLean (capt), Liam Boyer, Colm Rich, Jacob Harvey, Aiden Marshall, Ryan Thomas, Alfie Libby, Steve Kelly. Replacements: Harley Adams, Rob Down, Oli Smith, Dale Partington, Ross Martin.
Saltash Ladies enjoyed a dream start to their inaugural league season last Sunday as they won 51-0 at Plymouth Argaum.
The Phoenixes are at home on Sunday as they take on St Austell Valkyries (2.30pm) who were comfortably beaten at Kingsbridge in their opener.
Saltash don’t have quite so many available this weekend, naming just four on the bench compared to last weekend’s eight, but will fancy their chances.
They change six of last weekend’s starting XV.
Steph Dinnis-Davies, Linsay Wilkie and co-captain Hatti Shipp come into the backs, while Kim Pope, Laura Whitmore and Summer Davies are included in the forwards.
SALTASH LADIES: Ayesha Slader, Harriet Housam, Leah Bates, Steph Dinnis-Davies, Lynsay Wilkie, Jo O’Reilly, Hatti Shipp (co-captain); Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Jess Pike, Kim Pope; Charlene Veitch, Laura Whitmore; Sasha Hare, Summa Davies, Lisa Pringle. Replacements: Emily Park, Michelle Townsend, Amy Dalton, Gail Pringle (co-captain).
