CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle wants them to ‘get back on track’ when they visit Ampthill tomorrow (3pm) in their second outing in this year’s Champ Rugby campaign.
Having narrowly lost their opener at home to Hartpury last weekend, the Cornishmen will look for improvements at Dillingham Park.
Changes in the Pirates starting XV sees Ben Cambriani selected on the wing, with Harry Yates moving to centre in place Joe Elderkin, who is suspended after he was shown a 20-minute red card last weekend.
Matt Cannon will partner Josh King in the second row, with his ‘6’ shirt to be worn by Rory Suttor, a replacement last week who will making his first league start.
On the bench, Milo Hallam, who started at lock against Hartpury, fills the gap left by Suttor, while prop James French takes the place of Ollie Andrews.
The ‘Mob’, to give Ampthill their nickname, will feel a level of confidence having won their opener last Saturday at Cambridge.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Cattle said: “Last Saturday we were slow out of the blocks, which is something we need to address, and although overall we got probably what we deserved, we did show a bit of character in the second half.
“As always, we are expecting a tough game against Ampthill, who are aggressive at the breakdown and have good line speed, plus they nowadays have the wisdom of my old friend Dave Ward behind them.
“We know they will be quite buoyant after their win last weekend away to Cambridge, and for us it is about how we respond and perform, to hopefully see an improvement in certain areas to help get us back on track.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Ben Cambriani, Chester Ribbons, Harry Yates, Arthur Relton, Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch, Matt Cannon, Josh King, Rory Suttor, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: Sol Moody, Alessandro Heaney, James French, Milo Hallam, Tomiwa Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Louie Sinclair, Matty Ward.
