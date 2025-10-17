THE Cornish Pirates welcome Doncaster Knights to the Mennaye Field tomorrow afternoon looking to grab their first win of the Champ Rugby season.
Having narrowly lost their two opening games at home to Hartpury and away to Ampthill, the Pirates will be keen to get that monkey off their back against a Donny side who responded to their defeat at Nottingham by seeing off Cambridge last weekend.
There is just one change in their selected 23 from last weekend. Lock Matt Cannon injured a knee in that game, so Alfie Bell has been called up to partner Josh King in the engine room.
Speaking ahead of the encounter, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said:
“Firstly, looking back to last Saturday versus Ampthill, there are areas of our game that we need to improve on, and I am sure we will.
“A certain amount of bedding in is always required, but if we believe and focus on what we are doing, and trust each other, then benefit will be seen.
“Welcoming Doncaster Knights on Saturday, they are a quality side and ambitious, so we understand the task in front of us. Games between the two teams are also invariably closely contested and entertaining, so we can expect much of the same again to whet rugby appetites.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas 14 Ben Cambriani 13 Chester Ribbons 12 Harry Yates 11 Arthur Relton 10 Arwel Robson 9 Dan Hiscocks; 1 Billy Young 2 Morgan Nelson 3 Alfie Petch 4 Alfie Bell 5 Josh King 6 Rory Suttor 7 Jack Forsythe 8 Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: 16 Sol Moody 17 Alessandro Heaney 18 James French 19 Milo Hallam 20 Tomiwa Agbongbon 21 Will Rigelsford 22 Louie Sinclair 23 Matty Ward.
Referee: Joe James; Assistants: Andy Wigley and Jack Sutton; Official 4: Paul Box; Referee Coaches: Nick Wood and Tim Wigglesworth.
Matchday Sponsor: ARW Scaffold Contracting Ltd.
