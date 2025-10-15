BOTH Cornish sides in Regional Two South West – Penzance and Newlyn and Wadebridge Camels – were beaten on Saturday.
The Camels visited early pacesetters Weston-super-Mare and went down 49-22.
The Somerset side led 24-8 at the break and although Wadebridge managed two converted tries, they conceded a penalty and four touch downs from the Seasiders who are looking to make a return to Step Five.
WADEBRIDGE CAMELS: Harvey Orchard, Will Pengelly, Ollie Aggiss, Owen Howell, Jacob Gratrix, DannyThomas (capt), Callum Phillips; Aidan Cullis, Olly Derry, Callum Bate; Josh Slater, Mark Grubb; Robert Thomas, Will Symons, Adam Blackmore. Replacements: Archie Beetles, Shawn Hartley, Ben Johnson.
STAN Somers’ 100th appearance for Penzance and Newlyn ended in defeat as Winscombe ran out 28-15 winners at the Mennaye Field.
The No.8 led his side out on to the field but it was the Somerset side who scored first through winger WilliamPearce’s second minute try which was added to by outside-centre Sam Dearsley’s kick.
Athough a Ben Wragg penalty reduced the arrears, two more tries from Pearce and inside-centre Jermaine Jones gave the visitors a 21-3 lead at half-time, despite the home side finding themselves in some decent positions which they were unable to get reward from.
Pearce’s treble was completed on the hour which scrum-half Jay Alvis added the extra two points, and although the hosts fought back with a brace from flanker James Lambourn, the latter which Wragg converted, the visitors took five points back to Somerset and left the hosts with nothing to show for their spirited second half showing.
PENZANCE AND NEWLYN: Ben Wragg, Joey Norways, Harris Eddy, Josh Semmens, Calum Gardner, Rhys Brownfield, Oscarr Marr; Ben Taylor, Kenny Jones, Declan Prowse; Ben Martin, Nick Nowell; James Lambourn, Sam Carroll, Stan Somers (capt). Replacements: Joe Best, Wes Eddy, Daniel Evans.
