WOMEN’S NC 3 SOUTH WEST (WEST) (SUNDAY)
Saltash Phoenixes 42 St Austell Valkyries 5
SALTASH made it two wins on the spin in their maiden league voyage as they ran in eight tries to see off St Austell 42-5 at Moorlands Lane.
The hosts made six changes from the starting XV in their opening day victory at Plymouth Argaum, but it didn’t affect them as they stormed into a 15-0 lead.
The two sides had met before, but Saltash struck first when Jo O'Reilly opened the scoring five minutes in, which was quickly followed by winger Harriet Housam to take it to 10-0.
Shortly afterwards, Gail Pringle extended the scoreline to 15-0.
Keeping St Austell well back in their own half, Phoenixes were strong in attack with co-captain Hatti Shipp scoring another try before being beautifully converted by Leah Bates for a 22-0 lead which was how it stayed until the break.
With the interval chat on board, Lisa Pringle reopened the scoring before lock Charlene Veitch followed it up with a fine run for 32-0.
The Valkyries held their nerve and got the ball out to their backs and scored their only try of the game with a speedy run down the wing to put some points on the board.
But not content with one, Lisa Pringle decided to celebrate her birthday early and scored another try making it 37-5.
Phoenixes held their own with a strong defence whilst the Valkyries kept pushing to get another try, but Saltash proved too strong with Gail Pringle crossing again as the scoreline ended 42-5 in the home side’s favour.
With Saltash RFC celebrating the reopening of the newly resurfaced and renamed OMG pitch, and with three senior matches played it was the Phoenixes that secured the only win after a weekend of magnificent rugby from the club.
Player of the match was Lisa Pringle for literally stepping over her opposition and getting two tries on the scoreboard, forward of the match was Charlene Veitch for scoring her try and getting some cracking tackles in and back of the match was Harriet Housam who ran constantly throughout the match and gave herself the chance to score her try.
Phoenixes next game is away at Paignton on October 26 in the Women’s Junior Cup.
SALTASH LADIES: Ayesha Slader, Harriet Housam, Leah Bates, Steph Dinnis-Davies, Lynsay Wilkie, Jo O’Reilly, Hatti Shipp (co-captain); Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Jess Pike, Kim Pope; Charlene Veitch, Laura Whitmore; Sasha Hare, Summa Davies, Lisa Pringle. Replacements: Emily Park, Michelle Townsend, Amy Dalton, Gail Pringle (co-captain).
