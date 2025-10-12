THE Liskeard area is celebrating after local pool player Vanessa Scott recently earned the incredible honour of being selected for the England Ladies Pool A team.
This remarkable achievement puts Vanessa among the top female players in the country and marks a major milestone in her sporting journey.
Vanessa’s rise to the international stage has been built on years of dedication and determination. She has devoted countless hours to practice, travelled to competitions up and down the country, and consistently tested herself against some of the best players in the game.
Her outstanding performances at both regional and national level have impressed selectors, earning her a well-deserved place in the national squad.
Speaking about her selection, Vanessa said: “It’s a dream come true to pull on the England shirt. I’m so proud to represent my country and grateful for the support of my family and friends who have encouraged me along the way. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Vanessa’s entry to the team comes at an especially exciting time for the England Ladies A team.
She was recently in Ennis, Republic of Ireland, where the squad competed in the International Eight-Ball Pool Federation World Championships against the strongest pool-playing nations on the planet. They reached the semi-finals before losing to winners Northern Ireland.
The competition is one of the sport’s most prestigious events, and provided Vanessa with an early chance to make her mark on the international stage.
Looking ahead, the team will also take part in the European Championships early next year, offering further opportunities for success.
Vanessa also competes for Trevelmond in Division One of the WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League and before this week’s round of fixtures had won three and lost two of her five matches. She also plays hockey for Caradon in the West Hockey League.
