By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Saltash United 4 Oldland Abbotonians 3
SALTASH’S young side showed great resilience and maturity to set up and then hold onto a hard-earned victory at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday.
Indeed the Ashes virtually had to win the game twice because they were pegged back to 2-2 after leading 2-0, but two more goals re-established their advantage.
Third from bottom Oldland set up a nervy finale before five very long minutes of time added on, but they held on.
Lee Britchford’s side are now only five points behind leaders Clevedon Town with a game in-hand and visit Matt Cusack’s Buckland Athletic on Wednesday night (7.30pm), the side who won 1-0 at Clevedon on Saturday.
Despite a superb 4-1 win over Helston in midweek, the Ashes started slowly as the visitors dominated early on.
They carved out a couple of excellent chances with Harry Haughton only denied an eighth minute opener by an excellent block on the six-yard line by Hayden Greening.
Cash Vinall then fluffed a great opportunity from 15 yards by slicing his shot.
Saltash responded by taking a 20th minute lead when a powerful shot from Fin Wilkes was parried by Oldland keeper Kieran Perrin, but the in-form Jayden Gilbert pounced to make it 1-0.
It could have been 2-0 two minutes later when Joe Preece dispossessed Freddie Kershaw on the halfway line and was clear, but slid his shot wide from 18 yards.
Oldland continued to be a threat and a good low save at the foot of his post from Leo McCormick denied Jai Macleod a 29th minute equaliser.
At the other end Reece Thomson, who emerged as Saltash’s most influential player, provided an excellent through ball to send Preece clear again in a one-on-one with the keeper, but a poor touch allowed Perrin to gather.
The second half started well for the Ashes, who doubled their lead two minutes in thanks to an own goal after a dangerous cross from the left by Kieran O’Melia.
But Oldland pulled a goal back immediately when a melee in the six-yard box ended with the ball being poked home by Vinall, and it was all square in the 55th minute when Vinall headed in a corner from close-range.
It was now anybody’s game, but the Ashes went back into the lead from their best move of the match in the 68th minute. Substitute Owen Fisher confidently smashed home a debut goal after efforts by Thomson and Gilbert had only been half cleared.
Five minutes later it looked to be game over as an excellent ball by Gilbert sent Thomson into the penalty area and he coolly slotted into the far corner.
A spell of Oldland pressure ended with sub Caleb Pryce-Hall threading through a superb pass for Vinall to complete his hat-trick and to reduce the arrears to one goal, but the Ashes held on for their 10th league win of the season.
SALTASH UNITED: Leo McCormick; Max Everall (Rhys Connew, 79), Tom Huyton (Tyler Yendle, 69), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Jayden Gilbert (Ben Waters, 74), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Owen Fisher, 56). Sub not used: Lee Britchford.
Saltash United man-of-the-match: Reece Thomson.
*The official Saltash man of the match award, as chosen by the sponsors, was given to Fin Wilkes.
