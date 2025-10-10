TORPOINT Athletic will hope it’s not a case of ‘unlucky 13’ tomorrow when they visit Wellington in the Western League Premier Division.
The unbeaten Point have nine wins and three draws so far and head to Somerset off the back of a 1-1 draw at St Blazey on Wednesday night.
Wellington are fourth bottom, however have only played three times at home due to their pitch being used for cricket until the end of August and drew 3-3 against one of the in-form sides in the division in Newquay last Saturday.
Saltash United bounced back from their defeat at Paulton last Saturday to ease past Helston Athletic 4-1 on Tuesday night, and the Ashes enjoy home comforts once again.
They take on strugglers Oldland Abbotonians who head down from Bristol in 18th in the 20-team division.
Oldland’s clubhouse was broken into during the week, so they will look to give their committee and supporters something to shout about at Kimberley Stadium.
Saltash are down to the bare bones due to injury, but boss Lee Britchford, who has his side in the final play-off place in fifth, five points clear of Bridgwater United with a game in-hand, admits it’s been a good start.
At the other end, St Austell will not get a better chance to end their disastrous start to the season when they welcome second bottom Nailsea and Tickenham to Poltair Park.
Between them, both sides have yet to win in 27 outings, with Nailsea securing two draws compared to the Lillywhites’ nothing. However, Nailsea were deducted a point.
For St Austell, at present it’s about becoming harder to beat and if they can grind out a result on Saturday, then it will give them some much-needed cheer.
Newquay moved up to 10th on Wednesday night by thrashing St Austell 6-0 and are unbeaten in their last five league outings.
The Peppermints head to Street who are just a point behind having seen off St Austell (6-0) and Brislington (3-0) in their last two outings since the departure of boss Ben Watson to Willand Rovers.
Helston have struggled in the league in recent weeks after a fine start under new manager Dan Bua, winning just one of their last six.
However, the Blues, who are still comfortably in mid-table, will fancy their chances at home to Brislington.
Helston then have two home games in a row as they welcome Lydney Town in the FA Vase next Saturday, before hosting St Austell in the Les Phillips Cup.
St Blazey enjoyed a brilliant four days, seeing off promotion-hopefuls Buckland Athletic 2-0 before holding Torpoint to a draw.
The Green and Blacks are now up to 14th and with the injury situation easing, they will look to kick on towards halfway in the coming weeks.
They make the long trip to Somerset to tackle Shepton Mallet, but know a victory would see them end the day ahead of their hosts who are a point ahead having played a game less.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Bradford Town, Clevedon Town v Buckland Athletic, Helston Athletic v Brislington, Ivybridge Town v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Oldland Abbotonians, Shepton Mallet v St Blazey, Sidmouth Town v Paulton Rovers, St Austell v Nailsea and Tickenham, Street v Newquay, Wellington v Torpoint Athletic.
