TORPOINT Athletic resume their Western League Premier Division promotion push tomorrow when they visit mid-table Bridgwater United (3pm).
The Point head to Somerset in second, five points behind leaders Clevedon Town having not played in the league since October 25, while also looking to bounce back from a shock Cornwall Senior Cup defeat at South West Peninsula League Premier West strugglers Sticker in midweek.
But while that was disappointing, Torpoint can now focus on the remaining 22 league games with no distractions.
They will have to do without suspended striker Curtis Damerell once again and with Ryan Richards now at Liskeard, joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis will have to hope, as they have done all season, that others step up.
Saltash United are another side punching above their weight, currently sitting fourth on 34 points, four clear of Buckland Athletic who are the side just outside of the all-important top five.
The Ashes welcome a Bradford Town side who sit comfortably in 12th following promotion, and the Wiltshire outfit have picked up some decent results.
But Lee Britchford’s Saltash side saw off Brislington 2-0 in their last home game on November 1, and following a hectic start to the season, will hope to push on before Christmas.
The Ashes will hope for a favour from Cornish rivals St Blazey who host play-off chasing Barnstaple Town.
Barum won 2-1 at in-form Newquay on Wednesday night in the Les Phillips Cup, and are back in the Duchy once more when they go to Blaise Park.
Blazey saw off Bridgwater 3-1 last Saturday to move up to 11th on 22 points from 20 games, although they have played more than any other side, including Street and Wellington who have taken to the field just 14 and 15 times respectively.
Newquay sit six points adrift of Paulton Rovers, who occupy the final play-off spot, before their trip to strugglers Oldland Abbotonians.
The Peppermints, who visit holders Falmouth Town on Tuesday night in a mouthwatering Cornwall Senior Cup last 16 tie, were knocked out of the Les Phillips Cup in midweek by Barnstaple, but have bigger fish to try following a fabulous run of form in the league.
With two games in-hand on Paulton, Shaun Middleton’s Newquay are in a fine position to go for a rare back-to-back promotions.
While the long trip to Bristol never makes things easy, Oldland are on just five points having lost the four they accrued from their fixtures with Nailsea and Tickenham who have since pulled out of the division.
They sit five points clear of bottom side St Austell who saw their tally go back to zero after Nailsea’s withdrawal.
For that to change they will need to pull off the shock result of the season as they visit Clevedon who have have 40 points from 17 outings.
Helston Athletic’s FA Vase journey ended in cruel fashion at Cinderford Town on Saturday as they were beaten 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
The Blues sit 10th in the 19-team division, 10 points adrift of Paulton, albeit with a game in-hand.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Torpoint Athletic, Buckland Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Clevedon Town v St Austell, Helston Athletic v Street, Oldland Abbotonians v Newquay, Saltash United v Bradford Town, Sidmouth Town v Brislington, St Blazey v Barnstaple Town, Wellington v Ivybridge Town.
