BOTH managers were relatively happy after St Blazey held promotion-chasing Torpoint Athletic to a 1-1 draw in their Western League Premier Division clash at Blaise Park.
The Point took a third minute lead through Curtis Damerell’s breakaway goal, before the Green and Blacks levelled midway through striker Harry Probyn who backed up his goal in the win over Buckland Athletic four days earlier.
Both sides had their moments in the second half, although it was Torpoint who were left furious that referee Mark Bird did not give a penalty when the ball struck an outstretched arm of home defender Tom Strike.
The visitors then also had the ball in the back of the net, however Mr Bird blew for a foul.
The result meant unbeaten Torpoint stayed third in the table with nine wins and three draws from their 12 league outings.
Their joint manager Dean Cardew said: “Overall, it was a valuable point on the road against an in-form side who, given the quality of their squad, should arguably be much higher up the table.
“We started the game very strongly, taking the lead within the first five minutes. We had opportunities to extend our advantage – hitting the bar from a free header 10 yards out and missing another good chance over the bar.
“As is often the case in football, when you don’t take your chances, you risk being punished, and unfortunately, that’s what happened. We allowed St Blazey back into the game, and they capitalised with an equaliser.
“In the second half, I felt we improved again in spells but lacked the clinical edge needed to convert the half-chances we were creating. Credit to St Blazey, they remained a constant threat on the counter.
“Their front four were sharp and caused us problems throughout, keeping us alert defensively.
“What was particularly frustrating was a clear penalty appeal being turned down when their defender blocked a cross with an outstretched arm.
“We also had a goal ruled out for a foul, though both sets of players confirmed afterwards that there was no infringement.
“In the end, it’s probably a game we should have won based on chances created, but equally, we could have lost given the threat they posed going forward.
“We’ll take the point, move forward positively, and prepare for another tough test away at Wellington on Saturday, in the middle of what is a challenging run of away fixtures.”
Blazey have struggled with injuries and unavailabilities in recent weeks, but to secure four points against Buckland and Torpoint is a step in the right direction, a fact not lost on Blazey boss Mark Carter.
He said: “I’m really pleased once again with the effort and commitment shown by the lads. After a tough run of games, we’ve come out the other side unbeaten.
“We knew Torpoint would be strong, and after going behind early, I thought the boys showed great fight and character to draw level.
“At half-time, I didn’t think there was much between the two sides. As the second half wore on, Torpoint – as expected – started to apply more pressure and looked the stronger team.
“However, we had opportunities on the break to hit them, and I’m a little disappointed with our final pass, especially in the last 15 minutes. As we could have sneaked a winner.”
He added: “We’ve now faced what I believe will be a top three or four side in Torpoint twice – drawing 1-1 and losing 1-0 – and I’ll take real positives from the fact we can compete at that level.
“With Aaron and Jordan Bentley both set to return, I’m looking forward to the second half of the season with higher expectations.”
