By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (WEDNESDAY)
St Blazey 1 Torpoint Athletic 1
TORPOINT stretched their unbeaten start to 12 matches and moved up to third place after a hard-earned draw against improving St Blazey at Blaise Park on Wednesday night.
Curtis Damerell’s 15th goal of the season – his ninth in the league – gave the Point a third minute lead but Blazey hit back with Harry Probyn equalising midway through the first half.
Torpoint piled forward in search of a winner in an absorbing second half, but some resolute defending by the home side kept them out.
The visitors were justifiably unhappy when they were denied a penalty three minutes from time when Dave Barker’s cross was clearly stopped from going into the penalty area by Tom Strike’s outstretched arm, but referee Mark Bird waved play on.
It’s fair to say that nine times out of 10 that would have been deemed a handball.
The official also ruled out a Barker effort three minutes into time added on after presumably spotting a push in the build-up which wasn’t obvious to most in the crowd of 180.
So Torpoint left with a sense of having been robbed of victory.
But Blazey also had their moments to get a winner in the last 10 minutes with substitute Tom Hensman’s shot from the edge of the box taking a deflection off a defender, looping over keeper Ryan Rickard and smashing against the bar.
Teigan Rosenquest also should have done better with a couple of opportunities he created for himself from wide on the left. On both occasions the quality of his finishing let him down after exciting build-up work.
It was surprising that the game didn’t feature more goals after the way it started.
Blazey were looking to make an early breakthrough with a third minute corner, but left themselves exposed at the back and when Joe Rapson launched a long ball over the home defence, Damerell was through on the left.
With the confidence of a talented striker in top form, he took the ball into the box, sat keeper Kyje Moore down and then slid his shot into an empty net.
It was almost 2-0 in the 16th minute when a Elliott Crawford corner from the right was met by Sam Hepworth, whose header crashed against the bar.
But Blazey were level four minutes later when a probing attack along the right ended with the ball falling for Probyn, who lashed his shot into the net from 15 yards.
Three minutes later the home side could have taken the lead but there was nobody in the six-yard box to finish off a right wing cross-cum-shot.
Torpoint continued to have more possession up to half-time but were frustrated by some excellent defending by Blazey, with the vastly experienced Will Tinsley reading the game so well.
By comparison to the first half, the second half was more scrappy but there was no lack of intent from either side, with half chances coming and going before a controversial ending to the contest.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Rio Daly (Tom Hensman, 62), Callum McGhee, Sam Clifton, Harry Probyn (Alfie Fothergill, 78), Tyler Elliott, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs not used: Harley Collier, Preston Russon, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
Goal: Harry Probyn (20).
Yellow cards: Tom Cavanagh (22), Harry Probyn (49).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth, Laurence Murray (Owen Haslam, 46), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson, Max Gilbert, Curtis Damerell, Joe Rapson (Ryan Richards, 72), Darren Hicks (Gary Hird, 56). Sub not used: Fred Chapman.
Goal: Curtis Damerell (3).
Yellow card: Laurence Murray (17).
Referee: Mark Bird.
Attendance: 180.
Men-of-the-match: St Blazey – Tyler Elliott; Torpoint Athletic – Elliott Crawford.
