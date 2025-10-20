By Robbie Morris at Fryth Way
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (SATURDAY)
Nailsea and Tickenham 0 Torpoint Athletic 5
TORPOINT went to the top of the table in style on Saturday as they swept aside their struggling Bristol opponents with a five-star show to leapfrog Clevedon Town on goal difference with a game in-hand.
The Point controlled possession throughout against their bottom of the table opponents with Curtis Damerell and Dave Barker helping themselves to a brace of goals while Sam Pearson also got himself on the scoresheet.
Joint manager Dean Cardew, who was away for the weekend, said: “It was another pleasing result to keep our good run going.
“I know a lot of people would look at this game and see it as a formality, but we certainly were not feeling that way and know that you have to earn every single point in this league.
“So to pick up another three points and to keep another clean sheet was really pleasing.”
Torpoint opened their account in the 16th minute when a long cross into the area found Barker at the far post, and he slotted past Marko Radovanovic.
On the half-hour, the hosts had their only real chance of the match when Abdel Maikassoua’s cross found Harvey Conroy, but his effort went just over the bar.
Four minutes later Torpoint doubled their advantage when Joe Rapson’s effort rebounded off a post to the feet of Damerell, who blasted home past Radovanovic.
Torpoint extended their lead when a Darren Hicks cross was met at the far post by Barker, who produced a carbon copy of his first goal.
The visitors made it 4-0 in the 71st minute when a pinpoint corner by Elliott Crawford found Damerell at the far post and he flicked his header home from 10 yards.
Four minutes later Torpoint completed the scoring. Kieran Edworthy crossed to Hicks, his shot rebounded off the keeper, but the loose ball fell to Pearson, who fired home in off the goalkeeper.
Cardew later added: “Nailsea set up to sit off us and defended very well, but once we got the first goal, the game opened up a bit more and we were able to exploit the gaps that had opened up.”
Torpoint have a tough test on Saturday when they welcome promoted Sidmouth Town to The Mill (3pm).
The two clubs have already met this season in the FA Cup when The Point fought back to win 4-2.
Cardew concluded: “It’s nice to have another blank midweek so that we can train and get ready for what is going to be a really difficult game against an in-form Sidmouth team.
“We know it’s going to be an extremely difficult game as we were 2-0 down against them in the FA Cup and have been on a very good run since.”
NAILSEA AND TICKENHAM: Marko Radovanovic, Will Hughes, Bradley Pfupa, Andrew Head, Shomari Sengor, Jack Weaver, Harvey Conroy, Joel Hall, Abdel Maikassoua, Hubert Zatorski, Patrick Riddell. Subs all used: Lewis Weaver, Emmanuel Adomako, Troy Clarke-Henry, Remigiusz Dobrowolski, Omari Sims.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Fred Chapman, Sam Morgan (Kieran Edworthy, 62), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson, Owen Haslam, Curtis Damerell (James Rowe, 72), Joe Rapson, Darren Hicks. Subs not used: Sam Hepworth, Tom Payne.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Dave Barker.
