UNBEATEN Torpoint Athletic will put their record on the line again tomorrow when they visit second bottom Nailsea and Tickenham in the Western League Premier Division, which sees just three games due to the first round of this year’s FA Vase.
The Point were expected by many to enjoy a decent season, but even joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis could hardly have expected a run which has seen them win nine and draw four of their 13 league matches and win three matches in the FA Cup before being knocked out by National League North side Merthyr Town.
They look a good bet to be in the race for the play-offs at the very least although in an ultra-competitive division, there are plenty of sides with aspirations to reach the Southern League Division One South.
Nailsea have had a disastrous campaign so far, sitting bottom of the table after a shock 2-1 defeat last Saturday at a St Austell side who had lost every game.
If Torpoint perform like they have, including a comfortable 3-0 success at Wellington last weekend, then they will hope for three points.
Neighbours Saltash United have a much-needed weekend off following Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Buckland Athletic as the Ashes, whose squad is stretched to the maximum at the moment, will look to get some players back.
St Austell have to wait another week to build on their Nailsea victory while Helston and Newquay are in FA Vase action.
St Blazey are back in action following a good run of recent form.
The Green and Blacks earned a 1-1 draw at Shepton Mallet despite travelling to Somerset with a threadbare squad.
They are again on their travels as they head to Wiltshire to tackle promoted Bradford Town who have had a good time of it following promotion, sitting ninth.
St Blazey are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions and would likely take another draw to keep their run going.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm): Bradford Town v St Blazey, Nailsea and Tickenham v Torpoint Athletic, Oldland Abbotonians v Wellington.
