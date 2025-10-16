By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Buckland Athletic 3 Saltash United 0
AN UNDER-STRENGTH Saltash suffered only their second defeat in eight games as Buckland cruised to victory after establishing a three-goal first half lead at Homers Heath on Wednesday night.
Things couldn’t have started much worse for the patched-up Ashes as they allowed Ryan Bush a free header from a Jack Baxter corner to break the deadlock after six minutes.
But they settled into the game and carved out several chances – Reece Thomson volleying the best one just wide – but were punished by two sucker punches in three minutes at the end of the first half.
Three minutes before the break Sean Thomson was allowed too much space and time to control the ball and progress into the penalty area before whipping a low left foot shot past Leo McCormick to make it 2-0.
Then, with the referee poised to blow the half-time whistle, Bush latched onto a misplaced Saltash header to smash in an unstoppable rocket from the right edge of the penalty area.
It was a finish worthy of a higher level of football and sent Buckland in at half-time in a commanding position.
Saltash saw much more of the ball in the second half but never really threatened to get back in it with Buckland managing the game well.
The home side, buoyed by victory at leaders Clevedon on Saturday, started the game strongly and came close to opening the scoring in the first minute when a 30-yard shot from Luke Forward was tipped onto the bar by McCormick.
The teenage Saltash keeper then just about tipped a Jamie Simmonds shot around the post, but from the resulting corner Bush headed the Bucks in front.
Saltash had a great chance to equalise in the 10th minute when a Kieran O’Melia break along the left ended with a cross which Thomson volleyed inches wide.
But Buckland continued to threaten and after a Baxter free-kick flew inches over the bar, a 28th minute corner picked out Cam Sangster and his header was blocked on the line.
Then came the two quickfire goals which left Saltash with a mountain to climb, although they had a golden chance to reduce the arrears a minute after the break.
O’Melia beat his man out of the left and his cross to the near post was prodded just wide by Jayden Gilbert, who knew he could have done better.
The second half developed into an attack versus defence exercise but Buckland coped well, even when Ben Waters ruffled a few feathers when he came on for the last 20 minutes.
The Saltash striker was fortunate that neither referee or linesman saw his challenge off the ball which left Rafael Beadman holding his face. Minutes earlier, Waters had suffered an eye injury when stooping to try to block a clearance and getting caught by a defender’s boot.
Saltash’s disappointing evening was rounded off by seeing Fin Wilkes, their midfield maestro who worked his socks off, limp off with what looked like a calf strain three minutes from time.
BUCKLAND ATHLETIC: Andrew Sowden-Bird; Rafael Beadman, Jamie Simmonds, Myles James, Scott Pocock, Cam Sangster, Phil Mendonca (Toby Pullman, 80), Jack Baxter (Jordan Copp, 71), Ryan Bush (Toby Hard, 75), Sean Thomson, Luke Forward (Jake Lane, 80). Sub not used: Harry Bell.
SALTASH UNITED: Leo McCormick; Harvey Mullis; Charlie Fisher (Fraser Ferris, 66), Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle (Rhys Connew, 63), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Jayden Gilbert (Finlay Basterfield, 82), Reece Thomson, Joe Preece (Ben Waters, 71).
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Fin Wilkes.
