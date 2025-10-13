By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Shepton Mallet 1 St Blazey 1
ST BLAZEY extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a point at Shepton Mallet – but manager Mark Carter felt the Green & Blacks could have come away with more.
Tyler Elliott marked his birthday with the goal which put Blazey in front just before half-time, but Assad Sowe levelled things up 10 minutes into the second half.
Carter said: “I’m walking away disappointed. We’ve travelled up with low numbers again, something I thought we were past.
“If we’d had just one of the lads who were missing today available, I would have been confident of taking away the three points.
“Both teams had chances, with both managers probably thinking the same, that each team could have grabbed a winner.
“Nevertheless it’s another game where we have avoided a defeat.”
Shepton Mallet started brightly and had a 16th minute effort from Sowe ruled out for offside before Blazey had a great chance to go ahead in the 23rd minute.
Harry Probyn burst clear from midfield and took the ball around home keeper Will Hunter, but defender Monty Burgess raced back to block the shot. The resulting corner was headed against the bar.
Blazey came close again in the 34th minute with three chances to finish off a sweeping move, but they finally made the breakthrough in the 44th minute with a fine finish from Elliott.
The home side came out for the second half in determined mood and equalised after 55 minutes when a fierce shot by striker Ben Snell was saved by Kyle Moore. However, Sowe reacted first to slot in the rebound.
Blazey continued to offer a threat and when Probyn broke clear in the 72nd minute he looked certain to score, but his shot was tipped around the post.
Shepton Mallet nearly snatched all three points in the fifth minute of time added on but Snell’s effort was kept out by Moore at the expense of a corner.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley, Jose Berenguer (Dan Clifton, 48), Tom Strike, Tom Cavanagh, Rio Daly (Harley Smith, 84), CallumMcGhee, Sam Clifton, Harry Probyn, Tyler Elliott, Tom Hensman. Sub not used: Mac Dewsnap (gk).
St Blazey man-of-the-match: Tom Cavanagh.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.