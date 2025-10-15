ST PIRAN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE EAST LATEST ROUND-UP
LEADERS Newquay Reserves continue to set a blistering pace at the top of the table following a 5-0 victory over visiting St Breward on Saturday.
Finley Britcliffe led the way for the Peppermints with a brace, while Freddie Collins, Caleb Eguaoje and Samuel Fearon also found the back of the net.
Newquay have 27 points from a possible 33, and are way ahead of anybody else, albeit having played more games than most.
Second-placed Saltash United Thirds had a comfortable afternoon against Launceston Reserves.
The Ashes put six past the Clarets at Saltmill Park with – in no particular order – Rhys Bradley, Joshua Griffiths, Thomas Keers, Louis Thomas, Hayden Weeks and Taylor Woodhall finding the net. Lewis Clarke did likewise for the visitors.
Nanpean Rovers have six wins from seven after easing past Wadebridge Town Reserves at The Bottoms.
They led 3-0 at the break and although Sam Richards got a couple back for the Bridgers, it was in vain.
Nanpean scored through Leo Best, Scot Brown, Callum Oldham (2), Jacob Rowe and sub Tyler Trudgeon.
At the bottom, it’s been a tough start for the 2023/24 champions St Dominick who continue to try and rebuild.
They visited St Stephen but lost 3-1.
Aaron Cloke and Kane Thomas (St Dominick) shared goals in the first half before Ashley Taylor and Cloke’s second ensured the points stayed in the clay country.
The other game in the division saw Torpoint Athletic earn a 1-1 draw at Boscastle.
Thomas Matthews put the visitors in front just before the hour, however Matt Jolliffe ensured a share of the spoils 15 minutes from time.
Torpoint were back in action last night (Tuesday, October 14), easing past Launceston 4-1.
The hosts led 2-0 at the break through Thomas Payne and Mckenzie Hyatt before Spencer Bartlett added a third on 48 minutes.
Josh Chidley pulled one back for the Clarets in the second half, but Alex Russell ensured the three points would stay in East Cornwall eight minutes from time.
