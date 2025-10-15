ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST LATEST ROUND-UP
LEADERS Saltash United Reserves saw their perfect start go in smoke at the 10th attempt as mid-table Kilkhampton edged a five-goal thriller at Lamb Park.
The Ashes had won all nine leagues before their trip to North Cornwall, but were undone 3-2 despite goals from Lucas Baird and Owen Davies.
They remain a point ahead of Torpoint Athletic Reserves with a game in-hand as the Point were in cup action, thrashing their Wendron United counterparts 9-1 at The Mill which included braces from Ryan Easterbrook and sub Dan Udo.
Torpoint led 4-1 at the break with Aidan West and Dominic Murray on target before Easterbook’s brace.
Jack Wood got the scoring started for the hosts on 56 minutes before Udo notched on 63 and 70.
Chris Westall (75) and sub Will Ferguson (80) rounded off a good day.
Polperro’s good season continues as they saw off Foxhole Stars 1-0 at Killigarth.
An 89th minute winner from Tom Westbrook settled the contest in the Greens’ favour, that after a 5-5 draw at St Austell Reserves in midweek which included a hat-trick from Robbie Spencer.
Bodmin Town’s tough campaign continues as they were beaten 3-1 by St Austell Reserves at Priory Park.
Winless Bodmin had drawn just two of their opening 12 games, but despite conceding 15 minutes in to Brandon Wilson, they were in the game going into the final half-hour.
However, Josh Bragg made it 2-0 on 65 minutes before Wilson added a second 10 minutes later.
Adam Brown grabbed a consolation late on.
Just three points separate second bottom Gunnislake on seven points and ninth-placed St Austell on 10 with varying amount of games played by different teams.
Euan McSherry put Looe 1-0 up at Gunnislake before the hosts levelled on 34 minutes through Tom Dixon.
George Beardsmore restored the Sharks’ lead four minutes after the restart before they saw Charlie Garner and Jimi Taylor red-carded after 68 minutes, followed by Dixon two minutes later.
Ten against nine meant for an enthralling finale and within three minutes Backway levelled for 2-2.
However, Looe have started well since promotion and won it in the 90th minute through Finn Bartlett.
North Petherwin fell to a fifth defeat in eight starts as visiting Millbrook Reserves ran out 4-3 winners.
After a bright start from the hosts which saw a goal from Jack Japes disallowed, Ryan Crabb’s header put the Badgers in front on 15 minutes.
However, the Brook levelled inside three minutes from a corner.
The visitors were in front three minutes after the break before they doubled their advantage on 71 minutes following a long ball over the top.
Straight from kick-off, home sub Tom Ellacott secured the goal of the season for the Badgers by striking home from inside his own half.
Mark Elvidge then forced an equaliser 10 minutes from time.
He then missed a good chance to win it, and the Brook went up the other end to secure victory when a long throw was bundled in.
The Brook scorers were in no particular order, Josh Babb, Charlie Brown, Jamie Geraghty Payn.
Altarnun failed to build on their superb victory over Polperro as they lost 2-0 at fourth-placed St Blazey Reserves.
Ross Willcock put the Green and Blacks in front on 32 minutes before Harry Blows extended the lead on 57 minutes.
To make matters worse for the Nuns, Kieran Lane was red-carded on 66 minutes.
