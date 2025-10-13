SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE WALTER C PARSON LEAGUE CUP SECOND-ROUND ROUND-UP
LISKEARD Athletic had to fight back from a half-time deficit to see off fellow Premier West side Sticker 2-1 at Lux Park on Saturday.
Eli Evans gave the visitors a 17th minute lead and they defended well to keep their lead until the break.
But the Blues were given a lifeline eight minutes into the second half when Max Gilbert produced one of his trademark free-kicks to equalise.
Liskeard swept ahead two minutes later with recent permanent signing Ryan Richards finishing off after good work by James Lorenz.
Darren Gilbert’s side have been drawn away in the third round to Wendron United, who saw off Falmouth Town Reserves on Friday night courtesy of a last minute Ryan Reeve goal.
Callington Town were the big scorers of the second round, beating East strugglers Axminster 8-1 with Kieran Prescott getting two of the goals.
The Devonians, who have lost at 11 of their league games so far, shocked their visitors by taking the lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Tom Boyland.
But Prescott equalised within four minutes and Callington established a 3-1 lead by half-time with further goals from JJ Gill (25 minutes) and Harvey Barrett (27).
Alex Jacob (53 minutes), Fin Harrison (55) and Prescott (58) ended any hopes Axminster had of a second half comeback, before Callington’s seventh and eighth goals were added by Evan Barnes (71) and Prosper Lumor (73).
Dobwalls produced a superb 3-1 success at Premier East side Ilfracombe.
Goals from James Green and Dan Alford gave them a great start in the first half but their lead was reduced by Riley Martin five minutes before the break.
Dobwalls manager Kev McCann was shown a red card at half-time, apparently for something he said to the referee, but the visitors went on to seal their victory with Green’s second goal of the tie.
Wadebridge Town came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Middlezoy Rovers 4-3 in an action-packed tie at Bodieve Park.
Dan Lismore put the Premier East side ahead after 35 minutes and although the Bridgers were level before half-time thanks to an Alfie Flack strike, Liam Gilbert restored the visitors’ lead 11 minutes after the break.
Flack scored his and Wadebridge’s second to level things up after 66 minutes. Sonny Dover then gave the home side the lead for the first time (75 minutes) and Kyle Flew’s 86th minute goal gave them breathing space. Lismore’s second set up a nervous finale.
Camelford suffered penalty shootout heartbreak against Bovey Tracey at Trefrew Road after the sides had drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Ryan Downing had given the Camels a 42nd minute lead but Bovey hit back soon after the break through Josh Webber (49 minutes).
Bovey went on to win the shoot-out 5-4.
The only other tie to go to penalties was at Jenkins Park where visitors Launceston edged the shootout 5-4 against Millbrook after the sides finished 1-1 in 90 minutes.
Will Burns gave the Brook an early lead before the visitors equalised on the half-hour through Kian Berry.
Bude Town saw off Okehampton Argyle 2-1 thanks to Ewan Reeves’ last-gasp header.
Oke’s Brad Ausden equalised late on after Jake Gilbert’s 34th minute opener.
St Day won 2-1 at Bishops Lydeard with Tyler Oliver and Adam Casey on target.
