THE 2025/26 South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup gets underway this weekend with clubs from both sides of the Tamar Bridge looking to reach the last 16.
Holders Penzance, who saw off Cullompton Rangers on penalties at Launceston back in May, have to wait until Tuesday night when they visit out of form Truro City Reserves at Helson Athletic’s Kellaway Park, but the other 15 ties will be played across the next two days.
Three of those are on Friday evening, all of which are local derbies.
Premier West outfit Holsworthy make the relatively short trip up to North Devon to tackle East Division Torridgeside who beat them in May’s Torridge Cup final, while two in-form sides meet at Underlane as Wendron United host Falmouth Town Reserves who are up to fourth in the table following an impressive 3-3 draw at Penzance.
Up in East Devon, Cullompton host Honiton Town.
Saturday has 12 games, seven of which see Cornish sides take on their Devon rivals.
Premier West Camelford – sitting in eighth, face the most difficult possible test as they welcome a Bovey Tracey side flying high in second at the top of Premier East.
The Moorlanders have assembled an impressive squad and have dropped just two points so far from their nine games.
Arguably the tie of the round is at Elburton Villa as the Premier West leaders host Bridport who travel down from Dorset having racked up 29 points from their first 11 games.
Axminster Town are bottom of Premier East and they host Cornish side Callington Town, while the side directly above them, Bishops Lydeard, also have home comforts as ever-improving St Day make the long trip up to Somerset.
Going the other way, Okehampton Argyle visit Bude Town in a clash both sides will fancy their chances in, as will Wadebridge Town and Middlezoy Rovers when they meet at Bodieve Park.
Dobwalls’ newly put together squad will get plenty of bonding time as they head up to former Western League side Ilfracombe Town.
The Dingos make the four-hour round trip sitting second bottom in the West, while the Bluebirds are seventh in the East.
There are two all Cornish battles.
Liskeard Athletic – who look set to battle it out for the West title with Elburton, host a Sticker side who won 1-0 at Wadebridge Town on Wednesday night.
However, the Blues will start as firm favourites as they look to go on a cup run.
Millbrook welcome Launceston with both sides needing a win.
The Brook started well but were held to a draw by Dobwalls last Friday night, while the Clarets, who sit third from last in the West division, have been beaten by Liskeard and St Day on the last two Saturdays.
Elsewhere in the competition, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police head up to Somerset to tackle league rivals Ilminster Town, while two Devon derbies see Torrington host Teignmouth and in-form Newton Abbot Spurs welcome Crediton United.
Walter C Parson League Cup Second Round: Friday (all 7.30pm): Cullompton Rangers v Honiton Town, Torridgeside v Holsworthy, Wendron United v Falmouth Town Reserves.
Saturday (3pm): Axminster Town v Callington Town, Bishops Lydeard v St Day, Bude Town v Okehampton Argyle, Camelford v Bovey Tracey, Elburton Villa v Bridport, Ilfracombe Town v Dobwalls, Ilminster Town v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, Liskeard Athletic v Sticker, Millbrook v Launceston, Newton Abbot Spurs v Crediton United, Torrington v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Town v Middlezoy Rovers.
Tuesday (7.30pm): Truro City Reserves v Penzance (at Helston Athletic AFC).
