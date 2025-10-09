FOUR games in the first-round of the 2025/26 Launceston Cup have taken place, writes Kevin Hoare.
Liskeard Athletic Reserves welcomed their Holsworthy counterparts on Wednesday, October 1 and survived a late comeback to win a nine-goal thriller.
The Blues took an early lead when Bailey Mabin lobbed the Holsworthy ‘keeper from the edge of the penalty area after only three minutes and Harry Pethick increased the lead before Holsworthy were awarded a penalty which Joel Greening converted.
Brajan Ostrowski added a third for Liskeard before Jaden Brownjohn scored the Magpies’ second before half-time.
Liskeard imposed themselves early in the second half scoring two quick goals from the powerful running of Mabin for his hat-trick.
Holsworthy were awarded a second penalty which was again converted by Greening, and a second goal for Brownjohn set up a tense finish in which Holsworthy had a couple of good chances to score the equaliser.
Sunday, October 5 saw Southgate Vets’ greater experience see them resoundingly beat Looe Town Reserves.
The Sharks put up a good fight despite the scoreline and their endeavour deserved at least a consolation goal.
The pick of the first half goals was scored by Stuart Cole who shot home with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.
Cole helped himself to another while Nick Heywood, James Hopcraft, Andy Sleeman, Rich Japes and George Plumb were also on target.
Wednesday, October 8 saw Bude Town Reserves ease past Launceston Development 5-2 at Broadclose Park.
Bude took the lead on eight minutes when a good searching ball down the right was chased down by the pacy Rio Colgrave who beat the Launceston defender to the ball before cutting inside to shoot powerfully past Hogan.
Bude doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when a right-wing cross was met at the far post by Oska Holmes who reacted quicker than the Clarets defence.
Launceston came out stronger in the second period and the pacey Alfie Freeman outstripped the home defence as latched onto a through ball over the top and scored.
Bude immediately restored their two-goal advantage when a squared ball from the right was beautifully stroke home from the edge of the penalty area by Colgrave.
Completing a crazy few minutes, Freeman had another shot parried away by Goatcher in the Bude goal but Nick Oldaker was on hand to prod the ball into the unguarded net to reduce the arrears to 3-2.
But the hosts sealed an entertaining game with two goals from Gary Clarke in the final ten minutes. His first came from a rasping 25-yard free-kick and his second was another good shot from the edge of the area.
On the same night, Division One East outfit Pensilva secured a 3-0 victory over Calstock in a tie played at Callington Town’s Ginsters Marshfield Parc.
