By David Harrison
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Launceston 0 Liskeard Athletic 5
LEADERS Liskeard Athletic ran out comfortable 5-0 winners at struggling Launceston on Saturday as they remained three points clear of second-placed Elburton Villa.
Liskeard started with a predictably strong eleven, skippered by former Claret Josh McCabe and including the likes of Matt Andrew and Max Gilbert, behind what must be the strongest front two in the SWPL, namely Dan Jennings and Ryan Richards, the latter who has now joined full-time from Torpoint Athletic.
This season’s fixture list hasn’t been kind to Launceston who, with only two home games played prior to Saturday, have generally struggled.
The visitors came flying out of the traps, could well have taken the lead inside a minute and duly moved in front with barely five minutes on the clock, albeit through a scruffy effort.
A hopeful free-kick was knocked into the Launceston box from wide on the left. It bounced around with no defender able to clear, leaving another former Claret, Scott Sanders, to nudge home the loose ball from close range.
Jennings ran clear but blazed over as Liskeard dominated the early exchanges. For Launceston the rangy Joe Moynan showed up well and was behind some of their better moments.
In the 15th minute Jennings doubled the lead when he bundled in a right-wing cross. Even at that early stage, it was no more than the visitors deserved.
James Lorenz looked likely to extend the lead but his shot was blocked by an excellent last-ditch Jude Jago challenge, before a Jennings header was superbly tipped over by home keeper Howie Evans
Liskeard were dominant in midfield, with Matt Andrew generally running the show and George Newton should have extended the lead but saw his close-range header drift wide.
The second half opened with Launceston desperately looking to build some midfield possession in support of the hard-working but isolated Ethan Gwillam.
Liskeard merely needed to play their football, steer clear of any disciplinary issues and collect three straightforward, but precious, points.
Sure enough, in the 52nd minute Jennings dribbled into the area and fired a fierce shot beyond Evans and into the far top corner, to make it 3-0.
On the hour, Evans slid in to concede an unnecessary-looking penalty, only for the Launceston keeper to immediately redeem himself by plunging low to make a tremendous save from Jennings spot-kick.
At the other end, Gwillam ran clear, only to be shepherded away from goal by Andrew.
Launceston introduced Joe Jasper, in a bid to gain some forward momentum but Liskeard were in full control by now and Richards made it 4-0 after 77 minutes.
Deep into injury-time the visitors rounded off a clinical performance with a fifth team goal from the tireless Richards.
All that remained was for referee Brandon Hawkins to finally lose patience following a series of niggly fouls and dismiss Jasper and McCabe for fighting.
LAUNCESTON: Howie Evans; Ryan Dawe, Taylor Davey, Joe Moynan, Jude Jago, Tom Manuel, Mike Steele (capt), Etham Gwillam, Will Gilbert, Charlie Menear. Subs: James McNary, Kian Berry, Archie Wall, Gabe Rutter, Joe Jasper.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Harvey Mullis; Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, George Newton, Dan Jennings, Ryan Richards. Subs: Ben Collins, Brajan Ostrowski, Colin Pritchard, Owen Pritchard.
Man-of-the-match: Matt Andrew (Liskeard Athletic).
