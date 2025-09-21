By Robbie Morris
FA VASE, SECOND ROUND QUALIFYING (SATURDAY)
Torpoint 0 Bovey Tracey 5
Torpoint’s involvement in national competitions for this season came to an end in emphatic style in the FA Vase - seven days after their exit from the FA Cup.
But while the defeat at Merthyr Town could not be put down as a shock, the collapse against Bovey Tracey at The Mill was indeed in that category.
The alarm bells for the home side were set off as early as the fifth minute when left back Lewis Perring produced a stunning cross to find the unmarked Jack Brimming at the far post but he somehow lifted his header over bar.
Perring then fired a shot from distance towards goal but Ryan Rickard got down low to make a fine save.
The warning signs were not heeded by Torpoint, who then conceded two goals in three minutes. Perring, causing all sorts of problems down the left, crossed into the penalty area to find Cal Leech, who blasted past Rickard into the bottom corner from 10 yards to break the deadlock after 24 minutes.
Two minutes later the Moorlanders doubled their advantage when Jack Brimming's cross rom the right saw Callum O'Brien stretch at the near post to try to cut out the danger but the ball rolled towards the net and Olly Aplin was there to finish off from a yard.
It was almost 3-0 after 29 minutes when Olly Aplin raced clear, sidestepped the onrushing Rickard and seemed certain to score but fired his left foot shot into the side netting.
Soon afterwards the shell-shocked hosts had their first chance of the match. Freddie Chapman found Ryan Richards in space, but his shot was well saved by visiting keeper Dom Aplin.
Things got worse for Torpoint six minutes before the break when Perring’s corner was only cleared to the edge of the box where Brimming connected brilliantly to send a rasping shot from 25 into the bottom corner.
Torpoint responded to their first half mauling by making a triple substitution at the break to change the formation. Curtis Damerell, Tom Payne and Sam Pearson replaced Morgan, Paul Heveran and James Rowe.
Just before the hour Torpoint came close to reducing the arrears. A free kick by Payne was whipped in towards Callum O’Brien and his glancing header had to be tipped over the bar by Dom Aplin.
But any hopes of a miraculous comeback were ended moments later when Bovey Tracey scored their fourth goal. Brimming ran down the right and played in Leech, who flashed the ball across the face of goal for Josh Webber to smash home past Rickard.
It went from bad to worse when Payne had to limp off with an injury after 75 minutes to leave Torpoint with 10 men for the remainder of the game as they had already made four substitutions, with the only player left on the bench being goalkeeper James Morley.
In the final 10 minutes Damerell and Richards had a flurry of half chances but they were comfortably saved by Dom Aplin.
In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Bovey rubbed salt into Torpoint's gaping wounds by scoring a fifth. Cieran Bridger raced into the box, his fierce low shot rebounded off the post but substitute Levi Landricombe reacted quickest to finish off from six yards.
