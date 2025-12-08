By Rod Davies
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Redruth Seconds 34 Saltash 17
THE Ashes put in a lacklustre performance as old rivals Redruth Seconds ran out comfortable winners at the Recreation Ground.
Redruth took the lead with an eighth minute penalty from fly-half Nat Paul, and with their forwards gradually taking control, laid the platform for their hard running backs to probe the Ashes defence who stood firm.
However, after 27 minutes a line-out close to the Saltash line saw Tom Bostock extend the home advantage with a try which was converted (10-0).
Saltash worked hard but without cohesion or seriously threatening to put any points on the board.
Their situation was not improved after receiving a yellow card (32 minutes) which was quickly punished by a Redruth forward drive leading to Richard Brown scoring a second home try.
Saltash hit back and after getting deep into the Reds’ 22, were rewarded when lock Lewis Woolaway went over in the corner for Jack Pritchard to brilliantly add the extra points from near the touchline (15-7).
Redruth came out strongly in the second period and within two minutes crossed through Finley Wolstencroft and continued to dominate a Saltash side that were unable to get their backs into the game.
Following a penalty, Redruth moved further ahead after an hour with another converted try from Oliver Wells (27-7).
The Ashes valiantly fought back with rare attacks and eventually broke through the Redruth defence and ended with Lewis Stuart touching down on 74 minutes to reduce the home advantage.
However, another converted try from Rhys Bowery wiped out any chance of a late Saltash recovery although Axel Nicks did get a final consolation score at the very end.
Overall it was a very lacklustre performance by the Ashes who could not to get their backline flowing and force their way into the game in any sustained manner.
