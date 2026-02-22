COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Wiveliscombe 34 Saltash 8
LEADERS Wiveliscombe cruised to victory over the Ashes who remain bottom of the table following defeat in Somerset.
The hosts controlled the game from the start due to their dominance in the forwards and their sure handling by the backs.
The game was switched to the training ground, but the hosts took an early lead after four minutes when their pack drove the Ashes back towards their own line and touched down. Saltash fought back and were awarded a penalty eight minutes later and scrum-half Jack Pritchard kicked the points.
The village outfit then missed a penalty before a good crossfield handling movement led to their second try on the left wing which was converted after 20 minutes (12-3).
Saltash received a yellow card and the home side took advantage of their domination and dotted down again which was quickly followed by a bonus-point try to extend the lead to 22-3.
Saltash battled hard to gain some headway, and a rare visit into the home ‘22’ at the very end of the half resulted in centre Greg Eatwell finishing off an enterprising move. The conversion kick was charged down.
Wiveliscombe’s dominance continued after the restart, and although both sides kicked to gain ground with varying levels of success, the hosts crossed on 54 minutes and right at the end.
Saltash visit third bottom Plymstock Oaks on Saturday (2.30pm) with the hosts having a seven-point lead, albeit having played twice more.
SALTASH: Stone; S Jones, G Eatwell, B Dover, Moriarty (capt), Davies, Pritchard; Nance, Nicks, Honey; Hoban, Sutton; Thomson, Knight, Hillman. Replacements: Simmons, P Eatwell, Britland.
Saltash Seconds were at home to Lankelly-Fowey in Counties Three Cornwall on Saturday and won 43-0 with tries coming via Steve Kelly (2), Ryan Rayner, Fin Jones, Will Morton (2) and Jason Carroll.
