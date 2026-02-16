THE Cornish Pirates have confirmed they will return to Penzance and The Mennaye Field for this Saturday’s Champ Rugby clash with Nottingham (midday).
The news comes after damage from Storm Goretti had forced the Pirates to play their last two home fixtures at Camborne, but a huge amount of work behind the scenes means the entire ground is open and passed safe for spectators.
The Pirates will go into the game in buoyant mood off the back of successive wins over London Scottish and Caldy (report, see page 54), and sit six points beind Chinnor who occupy the all-important final play-off spot in sixth.
Reflecting on Saturday’s comfortable 41-21 victory on The Wirral, which included six tries, coach Joe Walsh said: “We are absolutely delighted with the win as selection has been difficult and dictated by not having a lot of bodies available in training.
“A six-day turnaround is also not ideal, so there is credit to the boys who have really come together this week and have likely put in our best performance of the season.”
Walsh also praised several members of the squad. “I felt everyone did well, including young men like Louie Sinclair and Angus Mawson, he continued. Also, our replacements made an impact when they came on, and especially those guys picking up new roles. Returning from injury, Matt Cannon impressed, and young tighthead Ben Woodmansey showed up when he came on, so fair play to him.
“Importantly, when we needed to hold strong, we did, and it was good to see the dynamism displayed by try-scorers Harry Yates, Tomi Agbongbon, and Matty Ward.”
Walsh concluded: “There are obviously big challenges ahead including Saturday’s home clash with Nottingham, and the emotional side of the game will also have real importance, such was the case today when our energy just had to be right.”
