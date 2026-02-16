COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 20 Paignton 24
SALTASH took to the field for the first time in five weeks on Saturday and suffered another disappointing defeat in the closing stages of the game after leading by ten points with a couple of minutes remaining.
The Ashes were without three key back-row personnel in player/coach Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell and Lewis Woolaway as well as a couple of others.
The opening exchanges were even but the Devonians looked very mobile, and following a lineout close to the Ashes line, crossed for an unconverted try after nine minutes through No.8 Jack Carlisle.
Saltash came back and were awarded a penalty three minutes later which was kicked by scrum-half Jack Pritchard who had a good game. The score remained the same until the interval although the Devon side held the slight edge but were kept at bay by resilient Ashes defending.
The second period started well for Saltash as within three minutes, full-back Dylan Davies touched down in the corner following a cross kick, and Pritchard added the extra points to give the re-energised home side the lead (10-5).
Paignton continued to press the Ashes defence and after a scrum near the home line went over to equalise in with their second try six minutes later through right-winger Nyakallo Makate.
A long penalty kick by Pritchard restored the Saltash advantage after 53 minutes, and when No.8 Steve Hillman broke through to get a try which was converted close to the posts on 69 minutes, the long-awaited home victory was in sight.
However, two converted tries by the visitors in the final ten minutes – on 72 and 79 from Tom Osborn and Dewald Stoop – gave them the win in a closely contested game. Brad McKee kicked both conversions to ensure victory.
For Saltash Tom Hoban, Charlie Knight and Dylan Davies played well but it was a familiar case of making too many mistakes ant not being able to hold onto a narrow lead until the final whistle.
Although the Ashes fell to the bottom of the standings following Penryn’s victory over third from last Plymstock Oaks, the result means Saltash, who visit leaders Wiveliscombe in a rearranged fixture this weekend, are seven points from safety.
However, crucially they have two games in-hand and face Plymstock away from home next Saturday (February 28) in a must-win contest.
The seconds headed to Roseland in Counties Three Cornwall on Saturday with just 14 players and were soundly beaten 52-0.
SALTASH: Dylan Davies; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Todd Crofts, Jay Moriarty (capt); Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, Liall Honey; Thomas Hoban, James Sutton; Laurie Thomson, Charlie Knight, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Simon Nance, Scott Williams, Seth Jones.
Tries: Davies, Hillman; Convs: Pritchard (2); Pens: Pritchard (2).
