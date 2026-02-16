Redruth hit back almost straight away as some great work from the pack powered Tom Cowan-Dickie over the line after 21 minutes with Cummins adding the extras. But this just seemed to put new life into Hornets. They fought their way into the Redruth 22 and, from a line-out, their forwards mauled over the line for a second try by hooker Arthur Davis which was successfully converted by Jack Gapper.