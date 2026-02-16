By Nick Serpell
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Hornets 38 Redruth 31
REDRUTH’S seven-match unbeaten run against Hornets came to an end in a close encounter in Weston-super-Mare.
The Reds started with purpose and their efforts saw the hosts concede a penalty in front of their posts after just two minutes, which Dean Wills had no problem in converting. Unfortunately, Wills was forced to leave the field shortly afterwards with a leg injury.
Joe Cummins took over kicking duties and had the opportunity to show his skills after Chris Rovery had finished off a Redruth attack by going over for the first try of the game, which Cummins converted. It took Hornets five minutes to reply with a converted try of their own in the corner from winger Josh Sheppard despite appeals for a forward pass.
Redruth hit back almost straight away as some great work from the pack powered Tom Cowan-Dickie over the line after 21 minutes with Cummins adding the extras. But this just seemed to put new life into Hornets. They fought their way into the Redruth 22 and, from a line-out, their forwards mauled over the line for a second try by hooker Arthur Davis which was successfully converted by Jack Gapper.
Just before half-time Noah Clifford was yellow carded for not releasing as Sheppard score his second, following a previous team warning from the referee, and Gapper’s kick put the hosts 21-17 ahead.
Redruth, down to 14 men, came out on the offensive in the second half and powerful play took them up to the Hornets line. In the resulting ruck, Hornets prop Sonny Haines infringed and was yellow carded. After consultation with his linesman, the referee awarded the Reds a penalty try.
After the hosts levelled things up at 24-all via a penalty on 53 minutes from Gapper, Hornets staged a breakaway and found themselves clear on the outside with Davis running in for a try which was converted for 31-24.
Redruth winger Jack Counter was shown a yellow card after 66 minutes, but the Reds soon levelled and grabbed a bonus-point try through replacement Kaiden Carne which Cummins converted.
However, Hornets’ ability to construct an attacking move out of the most unlikely circumstances came into play on 72 minutes. The ball was spun wide and Sheppard had a clear run to the line for his hat-trick.
The final ten minutes saw the Reds fighting hard to get back on terms. However, a penalty deep in the Hornets 22 was reversed, before the ball fell out of a promising maul to allow the home player to kick the ball into touch and end the contest.
The Reds, who stay eighth, at least had two points for their efforts and are next in action when they welcome Taunton Titans on Saturday.
REDRUTH: Wills; Thomas, Clifford, James, Counter; Cummins, Bray; Gendall, Cowan-Dickie, Tompsett; Hattam, Osborne; Pascoe (capt), Stevens, Rovery. Replacements: Hambly, Leigh, Carne, Johnson, Simmons.
Tries: Rovery, Cowan-Dickie, penalty try, Carne; Convs: Cummins (3); Pens: Wills.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.