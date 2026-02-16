NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Old Redcliffians 28 Camborne 59
CAMBORNE are now 12 points clear at the top of the table following their victory at Old Reds and Luctonians’ defeat at Barnstaple.
The visitors, who ran in the nine tries overall, played up the slope first and led 38-7 at the break.
The Cornishmen took an early lead when centre Josh Matavesi crashed over from close range for Rory O’Kane to convert. Though the home side levelled midway through the half, a ‘catch and drive’ score from Ben Priddey, well converted by fly-half O’Kane, soon restored the advantage.
In a devastating purple patch the visitors added no less than four touchdowns in a 12-minute period.
First Kyle Moyle’s pass sent O’Kane racing over before centre Matavesi powered through from 30 metres. A superb team try was next rounded off by full-back Moyle who cut inside from wide out. Finally after good work from lock AJ Hussell and skipper Sam Matavesi, flanker Jordan Nicholls crashed over with O’Kane adding the extras to three of the scores.
The Reds dominated the third quarter with three unanswered converted tries, but after young winger Finn Love scored his first try at Step Four after good work from Moyle and Ducker, ‘Town’ camped in the home half throughout the closing stages, going over the half century mark on 72 minutes with hooker Priddey bagging his brace for O’Kane to again convert.
On the final whistle, replacement centre George Edson barged over for the ninth try with the impressive O’Kane again landing the goal to finish with a personal tally of 19 points.
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Love, Wedlake, J Matavesi, Ducker; O’Kane, Boyce; Andrew, Priddey, Watson; Hussell, Hughes, S Matavesi (capt), Nicholls, Buzza. Replacements: Beasley, Prisk, Utton-Smith, Edson, Larkins.
Tries: J Matavesi (2), Priddey (2), O’Kane, Moyle, Nicholls, Love, Edson; Convs: O’Kane (7); Pens: N/A.
