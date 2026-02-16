The try of the game came early in the second half, and it came from an unlikely source with Tom Daniel scoring his first ever senior try. A prodigious leap saw the spring-healed lock steal a Marlborough line-out on halfway. Scrum-half Dan Tyrrell seized on the turnover ball to break to the edge of the 22. He found his back-row in full support with Taylor and Adam Powell on hand to power the move on. The ball was recycled to Daniel who scorched over from 15 metres.