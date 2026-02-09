THE future of AFC St Austell has been thrown into serious doubt after being expelled by the Western League following a board meeting on Sunday.
The Lillywhites, bottom of the Premier Division table with 23 successive defeats, have been accused of failing to respond to multiple league inquiries, according to a statement released on Monday morning.
The Cornwall Football Association, however, said on Monday afternoon that part of the statement – where it refers to them suspending St Austell – was wrong.
A spokesman said: “The Western League’s statement is factually incorrect, as there are now no outstanding monies owed by the club to Cornwall FA and there is no suspension in place from us.”
Where AFC St Austell go from here is unclear but one of the scenarios sees them dropping two steps in the non-league pyramid to the St Piran League next season.
The club already have their reserves in that league’s Premier Division East, so a second St Austell team would start at the bottom of the league.
Should the club appeal to the FA over the Western League’s decision, and win it, there would be a scenario where they could be accepted into the South West Peninsula League Premier West.
In full, the Western League statement said: “The Board of the Jewson Western League issues the following statement to all member clubs, stakeholders, and the wider public regarding the expulsion of AFC St Austell from League membership.
“This decision, made at the board meeting held on February 8, 2026, follows a prolonged period in which AFC St Austell failed to comply with league rules and did not provide satisfactory responses to repeated official correspondence.
“Despite numerous formal requests by the league, AFC St Austell did not submit a written response concerning its ability to fulfil fixture obligations – this requirement arose after Cornwall Council withdrew the Poltair Park grandstand and changing rooms from use.
“Furthermore, the club has not met its financial obligations to the league, failed to agree to advance payment for match officials’ fees (with the league having to cover these on several occasions), and did not confirm ground arrangements at Poltair Park or secure an alternative venue with prior board consent.
“During this process, repeated correspondence and clear instructions from the board were either met with unsatisfactory replies or no response at all.
“These failures to engage and act appropriately have resulted in the club’s non-compliance with all outlined requirements.
“The actions taken by the league are in full accordance with Rule 8.43 (failing to fulfil) and Rule 11 (football creditors). The board has acted impartially and in the best interests of all member clubs, ensuring the integrity of the competition is maintained.
“The board wishes to reiterate that effective communication and compliance with league procedures are essential.
“AFC St Austell was expelled after repeatedly failing to comply and not participating, and this decision was made with considerable deliberation.
“The Jewson Western League regrets the club’s departure and sincerely wishes any new stewardship of AFC St Austell every success in their future endeavours. We remain hopeful that, in time, the club will return to league competition stronger and in an even better position to flourish and achieve lasting success.”
AFC St Austell have been asked to comment, but at the time of going to press had yet to respond.
