LAUNCESTON head coach Ryan Westren felt his side ‘responded really well’ as they bounced back from their hammering at Devonport Services to see off mid-table Exmouth at Polson Bridge.
The All Blacks went into the contest just four points ahead of second bottom Marlborough in Regional One South West having only won once in their last seven outings, many of which were narrow defeats, however they responded in style to secure a 20-3 victory.
Despite being forced to defend for long spells, they edged into a 10-0 lead at the break thanks to tries from George Hillson and Charlie Atwood, that despite ending the half with 12 men due to three yellow cards.
The second half became even scrappier in tough conditions for both sides, but the hosts sealed the game in injury-time through Cam Fogden’s converted try.
Westren felt his bounced back from their 57-27 reversal in Plymouth.
He said: “I wasn’t quite sure what to expect having not been able to train during the week due to the weather, but the boys responded really well to earn a really good win.
“Our defence was really good, and in conditions like that which aren’t easy to play running rugby in, it’s more of a mindset thing. In some ways on Saturday it was almost easier not to have the ball.
“But we did that really well, scored three tries and put right some of the wrongs from the week before.”
While Westren admits performances are what a coach looks at, he also knows they needed the four points.
He said: “Getting that result was important as although I’ve said all along we’re a decent mid-table team, you’ve got to get the results and points to match the displays we’ve been putting in.
“But from one to 18 the boys fronted up and were really good. Everyone responded which is what you want to see.”
Launceston, who are now eight clear of Marlborough who they visit next weekend, welcome bottom side Matson side this Saturday (3pm) who conceded their trip to Topsham at the weekend.
Westren concluded: “The weather forecast again this week is poor, so conditions are likely to be similar to Saturday.
“As for the game, we want to see a repeat of the weekend although there are always a few things to work on, so we’ll brush up on those as well.
“Matson are a tough, abrasive, typical Gloucester side who are tough to beat.
“You have to be at it physically against them before you get the rugby stuff right, but if you can then you can go a long way towards beating them.”
Elsewhere locally, all senior games at Bude were was completely ruined by the weather.
The first team’s trip to Perranporth in Counties Two Cornwall was postponed on Saturday morning, as was the ladies’ trip to Paignton on Sunday.
Such were the conditions in North Cornwall on Friday, the home games involving the seconds and Colts against Redruth Albany and Perranporth respectively, were called off that afternoon.
This weekend should see the biggest crowd of the season at Bencoolen Meadow as the first team welcome Launceston Castles for a 2.30pm kick-off, that after the Colts host Truro at midday.
There’s also rugby at the club on the Sunday as the ladies host Cullompton in Women’s NC 2 South West (West).
