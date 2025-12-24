CORNWALL County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2026 season have recently been announced.
After a friendly at Plympton against cross-county rivals Devon on April 19, the Duchy start with the 50-over NCCA Trophy and are in Group Four which gets underway with a trip to Wimborne in Dorset on Sunday, April 26.
The first home date of the summer is against Wales NC at Wadebridge on Bank Holiday Monday May 4, before they are once again enjoy home comforts six days later as Oxfordshire make the long trip to the far end of the county to St Just.
The fourth match of the group sees them go to Buckinghamshire at Tring Park, a venue they have played at several times in recent years.
The quarter-final is set for June 7 if they progress with the last four, while any semi-final will be played on June 28.
The final will be played at Copdock and Ipswichian Cricket Club in Suffolk for the first time on July 19.
The second part of the season is the NCCA T20 which will once again see Cornwall play two games against the same opposition on the same day.
A trip to Wiltshire at a yet unnamed venue is the assignment on May 31 before they welcome Dorset to St Austell a week later.
The following Sunday sees a long trip to Eastnor CC in Herefordshire, before the local derby with Devon at Werrington on July 5 rounds off the competition.
The Super 12s take place on August 9 before Finals Day is at the superb Wormsley CC three weeks later.
Cornwall suffered relegation in the three-day game in 2025 and are back in Western Division Two.
Truro (July 12-14) and Redruth (August 16-18) stage the Duchy’s home games against Shropshire and Cheshire respectively with away dates to Ebbw Vale (August 2-4) in Wales and Wimborne (August 23-25) in Dorset are also on the menu.
