COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Launceston Castles 32 Wadebridge Camels Seconds 26
LAUNCESTON Castles finished 2025 on a high with a win against fellow second team rivals Wadebridge in a pulsating match at Polson Bridge.
The Castles held their nerve despite a late comeback to claim the five points and leapfrog the visitors in the league standings with a 32-26 win.
The hosts, fielding a strong pack, took control of the game from the start and were rewarded as winger Freddie Ward continued his fine scoring form at home.
Launceston continued to apply the pressure and looked like scoring again in the opening 10 minutes but an intercept deep in the Wadebridge 22 went the distance for the visitors to score against the run of play.
Wadebridge fed off that score and sparked into life with another score soon after, but a second score from Ward and the first from hooker Luke Howe meant the Castles went into the break 15-12 ahead but with plenty to do.
Playing down the hill, Launceston regained control and built pressure on the Wadebridge defence. The Castles’ powerful scrum soon got its reward as after a couple of resets a penalty try was awarded. Launceston kept to the script and pinned Wadebridge deep into their half and was once again rewarded with a try this time from their driving maul with Howe steering the ship to the line. Player/coach Dan Pearce converted.
Wadebridge weren’t done yet though as they scored against the run of play to keep the game alive.
Three points from Pearce kept the Castles out of reach but Wadebridge had the bit between their teeth and with five minutes left scored another try to get themselves the try bonus-point and to within six points.
It meant a nailbiting final few minutes as Wadebridge launched their final attack, but with two minutes left they coughed up the ball.
Launceston played keep ball, knowing one knock-on in the slippery conditions could give Wadebridge another chance to attack, but the Castles held their composure to earn a priceless five points.
The Castles start the second half of the season on January 10 with a trip to Falmouth.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Richard Jasper; Freddie Ward, Rhys Hughes, Tom Anderton, Mitch Acres; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Dom Theobald, Jake Crabb; Finn Stiles, Lewis Dennis, Callum Smith. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Ben Greene, Tyler Westlake, Chris Hall.
Tries: Ward (2), Howe (2), penalty try; Convs: Pearce; Pens: Pearce.
Castles’ player-of-the-match: Dom Theobald.
