Playing down the hill, Launceston regained control and built pressure on the Wadebridge defence. The Castles’ powerful scrum soon got its reward as after a couple of resets a penalty try was awarded. Launceston kept to the script and pinned Wadebridge deep into their half and was once again rewarded with a try this time from their driving maul with Howe steering the ship to the line. Player/coach Dan Pearce converted.