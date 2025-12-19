FOR the first time all season, Launceston have named an unchanged side for tomorrow’s trip to strugglers Marlborough in Regional One South West (2pm).
The All Blacks are on a two-match winning streak having seen off both Exmouth and Matson at Polson Bridge having previously won just one of their previous seven, and despite sitting eighth, are just six points behind third-placed Lydney.
Unsurprisingly, head coach Ryan Westren lines up with the same starting XV as with Torin Clarke out and skipper Tom Sandercock only fit enough to return to the bench following concussion, the in-form squad get another chance.
There are two alterations as with Sandercock back, Jose Luis Juarez drops out of the matchday 18, while Levent Bulut isn’t available with prop Oli Martin providing front-row cover.
Launceston Castles have a crucial home clash with Wadebridge Camels Seconds in their quest for survival in Counties Two Cornwall (2.30pm).
Dan Pearce’s side played well for long spells without reward in last weekend’s defeat at Bude, but will fancy their chances at Polson Bridge.
With Oli Martin in the ones, veteran Simon Burden lines up at tighthead-prop with Tom Stevens moving over to the other side.
Jake Crabb makes a rare appearance and starts in the second-row alongside Dom Theobald, Lewis Dennis comes in at flanker for Tyler Westlake, while Callum Smith is also recalled and is selected at No.8.
With Morgan Woods missing, Tom Anderton is named at inside-centre in the only change to the backline.
Former club captain Lloyd Duke is named on the bench which also includes Westlake, Chris Hall and Harvey Basford.
LAUNCESTON at Marlborough: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington; George Hillson, Charlie Atwood; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, George Bone; Ben Hancock, George Harris, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Oli Martin, Charlie Short, Tom Sandercock.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Wadebridge Camels Seconds: Richard Jasper; Freddie Ward, Rhys Hughes, Tom Anderton, Mitch Acres; Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Simon Burden; Dom Theobald, Jake Crabb; Fin Stiles, Lewis Dennis, Callum Smith. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Lloyd Duke, Chris Hall, Tyler Westlake.
