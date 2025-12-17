FIVE Cornish sides have found out their opponents for the 2026 ECB National Club Championship, including last year’s finalists Penzance.
The West Cornwall outfit became the first side from the Duchy to reach the final of the pinnacle of the club game, losing to Ormskirk at Lord’s in September.
However, the St Clare side, who will have a new captain following the departure of player-coach Brad Wadlan back to his native Wales, are hoping to go one better.
They have been placed in Group Nine where, after a bye in the Second Preliminary Round, will face either Cornish rivals Helston or Devon side Dartington and Totnes.
They could soon run into Bath or South Wilts who are traditional powerhouses in the West of England Premier One and Southern Premier League respectively.
Helston were also part of the competition last year, going out to Bridgwater at the first attempt, but should advance against a D&T side who are in the lower echelons of the Devon League.
Group Ten has three Cornish sides in it, including Wadebridge who return for the first time since 2019.
The Swans enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, finishing as runners-up to Penzance in the league, but also secured the Hawkey Cup and WT Edwards Cup trophies, the latter to be crowned Cornwall T20 champions for the first time.
Kelvin Snell’s side then saw off Midsomer Norton in the South West Area T20 Finals Day semi-final, before losing a high-scoring thriller to Exmouth in the decider.
Fate has it that the two will meet in East Devon for the right to visit Bridgwater.
Callington and Truro could meet if they both see off Devon-based opposition.
Cally host a Paignton side who were runners-up last year in the Devon Premier, while Truro, who were relegated from Cornwall’s top-flight in 2025, welcome Plymouth to Boscawen Park.
