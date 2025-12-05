FOR seven years in the mid-2000s, Luckett were a feature in County Division One of the Cornwall Cricket League, regularly punching well above their weight against some of the Duchy’s biggest clubs.
Time and time again, sides from the far west would make the long trip up to Chapel Field, only to head back down the A30 with their tails firmly between their legs.
In 2026 the villagers are back following the Cornwall League Management committee’s decision to not allow St Blazey promotion due to a lack of youth cricket played last summer, but while the first team are on the up, the club as a whole have never been in a better position.
Next summer will see three senior teams compete in the CCL with the seconds in Division Five following promotion and for the first time ever a third men's team, while a ladies’ softball side and three youth teams will also take to the field. Not bad for a tiny village outfit stuck between powerhouses Callington and Tavistock.
It is a far cry from after COVID when Luckett as a club were in a dark place.
Having survived by the skin of their teeth in 2019 in Division Two, the club restarted in 2021 having dropped down to just one team in Division Four following the departure of several key first team players.
That season saw them cruise to promotion, and after finishing third in Division Three in 2022, they were awarded promotion due to St Austell Thirds being unable to go up.
A tough summer ensued as they won just two games to finish rock bottom, but since then the only way has been up as they secured the Division Three title before nearly securing back-to-back titles, only for a final day defeat at relegated St Minver cost them the crown.
Last year’s success was made possible by the re-signing of former Callington batsman Luke Brenton, opener Toby May and off-spinner George Wilkinson who joined brothers Henry and James.
However, skipper Andrew Hoskin admits their success came as a surprise. He said: “We had no real expectations other than to enjoy it, but halfway through we thought we’re on to something here.
“In my opinion, both games involving us and St Blazey on the last day should never have been played, and we’d have preferred to have been promoted by winning the league, but we’ve been given the opportunity, so we’ll take it.
“We had a meeting as a first team and everyone voted in favour. We’ve got the chance so let’s give it a go.”
Luckett’s batting was so strong last season that May (790), Brenton (708) and Ryan Brown (608) often set up huge totals for their side to defend as they won 12 of their 17 completed games.
While a total of 72 bowling points looks brilliant on paper, a lack of frontline pace bowlers meant sides were able to rack up some big scores themselves, albeit usually in vain.
Hoskin continued: “With those as our top three it was rare they failed which meant we were able to knock up some big scores. With the ball, Southy, as he does, was superb and every time we needed a wicket he seemed to make it happen. Leion (Cole) and I did well at times with the ball, but everyone chipped in.”
To make Luckett’s task even harder, there are just 10 teams in the league compared to 12 before 2025, but Hoskin believes not putting pressure on themselves is key.
He said: “We’ve got our first net at the end of January, which is earlier than normal, but all we can do going into next season is to play our strengths and see what happens.
“We’re looking into the overseas route, but it’s a logistical nightmare with sorting accommodation and work. We need to find an opening bowler who’s got a bit of pace, can take some early wickets and go at three or four an over.”
Luckett’s tiny ground is different to the majority across the county, and to go up the club are having to bolster their facilities.
Hoskin said: “Stephen Fry has been up and done the square for us and put some water into the square via sprinklers, and electric has also been put into the ground for our new electronic scoreboard which is basically a new face on the old one.”
But while the first team achievements are impressive, what’s going on around the rest of the club is even better, led by Martin Budge.
Hoskin said: “We had a few tough years, so in my eyes it’s a remarkable achievement to where we’ve got to. We were staring down the gun with only one team, so to go from thinking if we’re going to be able to carry on to having three men’s teams and kids training on a Friday is unbelievable.
“To go into Division Two, you have to have a youth section of some sort, so last summer (2024) with us looking likely to go up, Budgey went into North Hill Primary School and now we’ve got 20 to 30 players signed up.”
That has also meant the demand for a third men’s team is there, the first time in the club’s long history it’ll happen, and Hoskin knows it is essential for their long-term future.
He said: “We approached Stoke Climsland Parish Council about the possibility of using their pitch and they agreed. A lot of the equipment from when they folded was still useable, and Budgey has taken on the role of third-team captain as well.
“He would take great pride in seeing some of the youth make it as a Luckett first team cricketer one day, and that’s the main reason we started the third team.”
So what are the goals for 2026?
He concluded: “It’d be nice to get the seconds back into Division Four over the next couple of years - and the first team survive against the odds in County Division One. For us in the first team, it’s about targeting the right games against the teams around us, and if we can do well in those, then we’ll have half a chance.”
