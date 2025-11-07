SALTASH Cricket Club are celebrating a record-breaking season in the Cornwall Cricket League, marking an extraordinary turnaround after suffering a devastating arson attack back in January.
Despite the setback, the Chapel Field club have emerged stronger than ever, achieving on-field success and laying the foundations for a bright and ambitious future.
The club’s first team enjoyed their best campaign in history, finishing an impressive third in Division Three East, while the second team were equally impressive, finishing fourth in Division Six East.
Off the pitch, Saltash have made huge strides in expanding opportunities for players of all ages and backgrounds. A new women’s team, built from scratch, took to the field for the first time this year, while the club’s youth section continues to flourish, with promising Under-11 and Under-13 teams enjoying regular competition and development opportunities.
Reflecting on the season, chairman Shayn Rencher praised the resilience and passion that have driven Saltash’s success.
“This has been an incredible year for the club,” he said. “To go from the disappointment of the arson attack to achieving our best-ever finish shows the strength of our players, volunteers and supporters.”
Looking ahead, Saltash have ambitious plans to build on this momentum. Work is set to start on installing a new artificial pitch at Chapel Field, enhancing training and match facilities, while discussions are ongoing about launching a third league team, subject to Cornwall Cricket League approval.
“The future looks incredibly bright,” Rencher added. “We’re growing, improving and creating something special here. There are exciting developments still to come – and this season has proven we have the belief and drive to make them happen.”
Club Awards, First Team - Batsman: Sam Renfree; Bowler: Matt Petherbridge; Players’ Player: Dave Bolland; Second Team – Batsman: Duncan Nobes; Bowler: Jim Matthews; Players’ Player: Mark Stevens; Ladies Player Of The Season: Katherine Dore; Ladies Most Improved: Victoria Hutson; Most Improved: Lewis Nobes; Clubman: Huw Williams; Young Player: Josh Gue; President’s Cup: Alex Johnson.
Comments
