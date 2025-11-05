CALLINGTON have bolstered their squad for the 2026 ECB Cornwall Premier League season by signing former Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent.
The 34-year-old batsman retired from the pro game in July after a 16-year career which saw him make over 11,000 First Class runs, which included 67 fifties and 21 centuries, at an average of nearly 37.
In the shorter formats, the former England Under-19 international scored nearly 4,000 runs, including five hundreds.
Dent will also bring plenty of leadership qualities to the club following the recent departure of pro Graham Wagg having skippered the Bristol-based county in four-day cricket between 2018 and 2022.
With the Cornwall Cricket League currently allowing just one player per side who has made more than 20 professional appearances, the left-hander will be tasked of ensuring there are plenty of hefty totals at Moores Park.
Reflecting on the signing, Callington director of cricket Joe White, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the club. Bringing in a player of his quality and experience is a huge boost for us. He’s had a fantastic career with Gloucestershire where he captained them for four years and became one of the most respected batters on the county circuit.
“What makes this even more exciting is that Chris will also be joining us as our batting coach. He will be working closely with our players, especially our younger lads. Having someone of his experience around the dressing room and at training will be a massive benefit for the whole club.”
Dent added: “I’m really looking forward to heading down to Callington and getting stuck in. I’ve heard fantastic things about the club’s culture and set-up, and I’m excited to contribute both on and off the field.
“Alongside my playing role, I’m keen to support the development of their talented young batters and help drive the club’s progress in any way I can.”
The Greens were hoping to battle it out with Penzance last summer following a thrilling 2024 season which saw them win the Hawkey Cup and finish as runners-up in the WT Edwards Cup and ECB Cornwall Premier League.
However, a Hawkey Cup semi-final was as good as it got for the East Cornwall side as batting worries in particular meant they finished seventh despite an impressive line-up on paper.
White hopes Dent can provide the foundation for a big improvement.
He said: “We see Chris coming straight into the top three of our batting order. His experience and ability to build an innings make him an ideal fit at the top, where he can set the tone and give us a solid platform.
“Alongside his batting, we’re also looking forward to using his left-arm spin when the conditions suit. It gives us another valuable option with the ball.”
White wants next summer to be better, but is also determined to ensure the club as a whole continues to flourish.
He said: “Obviously 2025 did not bring the results we or our supporters wanted and that was frustrating after the highs of 2024.
“But we have to look at the bigger picture because there is a much longer goal here than just short-term success. Rome was not built in a day and we are continuing to put the right foundations in place for sustained progress both on and off the field.
“That said, of course we want to be up there challenging for the title this year and that is absolutely our aim.
“But what really excites us is seeing our young cricketers develop, take on bigger roles and grow within the club environment. That is what will make Callington stronger in the long run.
“So yes we are determined to get back to competing at the top, but we are equally focused on building something lasting and giving our younger players every chance to shine.”
