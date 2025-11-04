CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that former county star Graham Wagg is to leave the club.
The former Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan all-rounder, 42, arrived at Moores Park with just five games remaining in the 2023 season to help them stave off relegation from the ECB Cornwall Premier League and has been a fixture there ever since, captaining the team and also being part of the side that won the 2024 Hawkey Cup.
Wagg’s firece drive and commitment as well as tactical nous made him a Callington favourite, but with the Cornwall Cricket League only allowing a side to field one player to have made more than 20 professional appearances, the Greens have decided to go in a different direction.
Announcing on the news, a club statement read: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Graham Wagg for everything he has given to Callington Cricket Club over his two and a half seasons at Moores’ Park.
“He departs the club (Monday) in a far stronger place thanks to his efforts, commitment and experience.
“Waggy has played a massive part in helping transform our club, taking us from strength to strength both on and off the field. His experience and passion for the game have left a lasting mark on everyone at Callington.
“Graham will always be part of the Callington family, and we wish him nothing but the very best with whatever comes next in his cricket journey.
“He is a top bloke who has been a pleasure to have around the club.”
Callington have already announced in recent weeks that former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller is to stay on as head coach, while some new faces are set to join the club in the coming weeks as they look for a better summer than 2025 where they finished seventh in the table.
